MDC opens pre-registration for Nature Venture Squad programs March 20-April 15 at Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer the Nature Venture Squad, a special series of nature and outdoor skills programs for youths from March 20 to April 15 at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. Nature Venture Squad is for youths ages 10-18. This is an immersive program about conservation, captive animal care, wildlife science, and outdoor activities.

Participants must complete and submit a qualification form to pre-register by March 7. During the four-week program, they must commit to attending a minimum of one weeknight per week and at least one of the two Saturday sessions.

Activities will include:

Live Animals and Future Careers from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 20, or from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

Outdoor Cooking and Geocache Hunt from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

Indoor Air Rifles and Animal Care from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 27, or from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

Bushcraft Survival Shelters and Live Animals from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 3, or from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

Project New Native Plant Garden and Animal Care from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, or from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

Archery, Kayaking, and S’mores from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

For more information or to obtain a qualification form, visit Burr Oak Woods, or call 816-228-3766, or send an email to burr.oak@mdc.mo.gov. Space is limited. Positions will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. A waiting list will be available. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.

For more information about Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.