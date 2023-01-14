Promise Kenneth-Odum, The Celebrity Florist and CEO of Rukkiesdecor is Breaking all Barriers in Africa
Rukkiesdecor is Breaking all Barriers in Africa and has Earned Reputation as the Biggest Floral Production and Design Company in Nigeria.LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, January 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time ever, Africa's sought after celebrity florist will host quarterly workshops on creating arrangements that make a statement.
Dubbed “The Queen of Floral Artistry” by the revered traditional ruler in Nigeria, the Floral Designer Promise Kenneth-Odum will host arrangement workshops, lending his legendary expertise to interested participants.
Promise Kenneth-Odum will speak about her fascinating path to floral design, stemming from her background in the Events and Pageant industry. She will then demonstrate how to make artistic floral and celebrity-inspired arrangements, and work with each participant to create their own bouquet to take home.
Promise Kenneth-Odum is a world-renowned floral designer to the stars with a vast experience in the business of opulent flower design. Promise earned a name for herself in the Events industry. After leaving the industry in 2016 to settle in Lagos, Promise first established herself as a floral mastermind when she did a floral picture wall for her clients at her beauty space in Lagos and from there a legend was born.
Since opening Rukkiesdecor at Number 8 Adebayo Mokuolu Anthony Village, Lagos, Nigeria, Multinational Brands, High Profile Restaurants, 5 Star Hotels, notable celebrities, society figures, charitable organizations, political leaders and fashion houses have come to depend on her for her impeccable attention to detail and true appreciation for esthetics and elegance. Her creations have become the standard for the entire industry, and she boasts a star-studded client list including Governors, Traditional Rulers, Movie Actors, Musicians.
The floral design workshops will be offered quarterly, beginning on October 6. The second event will be held in January with an Awards Season theme, followed by a workshop in early May focused on Mother’s Day. Each workshop is 50,000 naira per person.
Promise Kenneth-Odum
Promise Kenneth Odum
+234 905 936 7690
email us here