PSD Hosts Webinar Series on Review of Vermont's Renewable Electricity Policies and Programs

The Vermont Department of Public Service is hosting a webinar series to share information and answer questions about Vermont’s current electric system. The webinar series is the first of the public engagement opportunities planned by the Department as part of the process to comprehensively review the state’s renewable and clean electricity policies and programs.

Through the webinars, the Department will explain where Vermont’s electricity comes from, what policies and programs support the use of renewable electricity, and provide information about the process to develop future programs and policies that will further reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The webinars will likely be of interest to ratepayers, energy committee members, students, or anyone who wants to know where the Vermont’s electricity comes from and what policies and programs support renewable electricity. Each topic will be held on two different dates/times:

Webinar 1: Where Does Vermont’s Electricity Come From?

  • Tuesday January 31, 12:00 pm-1:30 pm
  • Thursday February 2, 6:00 pm-7:30 pm

Webinar 2: Current Renewable Electricity Policies

  • Tuesday February 14, 12:00 pm-1:30 pm
  • Wednesday February 15, 6:00 pm-7:30 pm

Webinar 3: Parking Lot Session to Cover Additional Questions

  • Thursday March 9, 12:00 pm-1:30 pm
  • Monday March 13, 6:00 pm-7:30 pm

More information and registration links can be found on the Department’s Renewables webpage.

