Mike Mullen Appointed CFO of Guardian Relocation
We are delighted to announce that Mike Mullen has been appointed as Guardian's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that Mike Mullen has been appointed as Guardian's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mike brings over 30 years of experience in the accounting world, with experience in a variety of industries including the last 9 years in the moving industry. An advocate of continuing education to further one's knowledge base. He graduated from North Central College in Naperville, Illinois and went on to receive his Master’s degree in Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana. Mike and his wife, Kelly, currently live in Fishers, IN and have two adult children. He enjoys camping, golfing, and rooting for all college and professional sports teams from Michigan.
About Guardian Relocation
The Guardian Relocation journey began in 1971 when Guardian Moving & Storage launched its operations. In 1972, Guardian became part of the Atlas Van Lines family of agents, allowing them to expand their capabilities and reach more customers. In 2002, Guardian was purchased by Indianapolis native Jay Fuson. Guardian Relocation has established itself as one of the top companies in moving and storage services today. With years of experience in the industry and an unwavering commitment to providing quality service that surpasses customer expectations, Guardian Relocation is well-positioned to meet the needs of its customers both now and in the future.
Guardian Relocation, with locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Columbus, Ohio, Memphis, Tennessee and St. Louis, Missouri, is dedicated to fostering a culture of excellence, and each of our locations takes pride in providing personalized services tailored to fit the needs of their respective communities. We are devoted to creating safe, efficient, and affordable solutions for any type of relocation job you may have. Our mission is simple: make every move as smooth, stress-free, and enjoyable as possible. With Guardian Relocation at your side, your moving day experience will be seamless and successful. Guardian Relocation looks forward to continuing to serve our customers with an outstanding level of service that goes beyond expectations.
Jay Fuson
Guardian Relocation
+1 317-356-0971
email us here