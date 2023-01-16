Submit Release
News Search

There were 335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,942 in the last 365 days.

Mike Mullen Appointed CFO of Guardian Relocation

We are delighted to announce that Mike Mullen has been appointed as Guardian's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that Mike Mullen has been appointed as Guardian's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mike brings over 30 years of experience in the accounting world, with experience in a variety of industries including the last 9 years in the moving industry. An advocate of continuing education to further one's knowledge base. He graduated from North Central College in Naperville, Illinois and went on to receive his Master’s degree in Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana. Mike and his wife, Kelly, currently live in Fishers, IN and have two adult children. He enjoys camping, golfing, and rooting for all college and professional sports teams from Michigan.

About Guardian Relocation

The Guardian Relocation journey began in 1971 when Guardian Moving & Storage launched its operations. In 1972, Guardian became part of the Atlas Van Lines family of agents, allowing them to expand their capabilities and reach more customers. In 2002, Guardian was purchased by Indianapolis native Jay Fuson. Guardian Relocation has established itself as one of the top companies in moving and storage services today. With years of experience in the industry and an unwavering commitment to providing quality service that surpasses customer expectations, Guardian Relocation is well-positioned to meet the needs of its customers both now and in the future.

Guardian Relocation, with locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Columbus, Ohio, Memphis, Tennessee and St. Louis, Missouri, is dedicated to fostering a culture of excellence, and each of our locations takes pride in providing personalized services tailored to fit the needs of their respective communities. We are devoted to creating safe, efficient, and affordable solutions for any type of relocation job you may have. Our mission is simple: make every move as smooth, stress-free, and enjoyable as possible. With Guardian Relocation at your side, your moving day experience will be seamless and successful. Guardian Relocation looks forward to continuing to serve our customers with an outstanding level of service that goes beyond expectations.

Jay Fuson
Guardian Relocation
+1 317-356-0971
email us here

You just read:

Mike Mullen Appointed CFO of Guardian Relocation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.