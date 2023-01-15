Boxoffice Team Members Band Together to Improve Their Local Community - DELETED
Amy Hanlon, longtime employee of Boxoffice, went to drop off donations at the Dorothy Day Hospitality House and left a regular volunteer.RIDGEFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxoffice, a global provider of e-commerce solutions for cinemas over the last fifteen years and affiliate of the Webedia Group, recently donated more than $500 dollars worth of much needed food, toiletries, clothing, and warm blankets to the Dorothy Day Hospitality House. This organization has provided food and shelter to its local community in Danbury, Connecticut since 1982, serving three meals a day, 365 days a year—a magnitude of service that requires a large amount of volunteers.
When Amy Hanlon, who has been working for Boxoffice for the last sixteen years, dropped off the company’s donations, one of the volunteers at Dorothy Day Hospitality House notified her that they were short-handed the following day for lunch and dinner service.
“Next thing I knew,” Hanlon said, “I was wearing an apron and latex gloves, chopping vegetables, stirring pots of food, making sandwiches, and then helping to serve 148 people (including children), fulfilling requests for warm hats, gloves, and socks, and then washing dishes and scrubbing the kitchen. This was an extremely profound experience that I’m extremely grateful for, and I plan to continue volunteering there once per month.”
Boxoffice For Good, is the company’s corporate commitment to give back to the community at large and create positive social impact. Stan Ruszkowski, president of Boxoffice, said that he and his colleagues, “collaborate to define the projects we want to support, as well as where and when support is needed. We believe in fostering relationships within the local and global cinema-related community, but we also want to support those non-profit initiatives our employees feel called to support.” Being a global company, community and community building are important values for Boxoffice. And even more than this, Hanlon added, “it is something we can all feel good about!”
Boxoffice is the world’s leading provider of media, technology, and data for the film industry. It provides top discovery platforms, like Google, with showtimes data and partners with exhibitors to deliver moviegoers an unforgettable cinema experience. Thousands of theaters use The Boxoffice Company’s premium collection of products to launch and helm their websites, online ticketing, emailing, mobile apps, and digital marketing all of which generate hundreds of millions in box office revenue for theaters each year.
