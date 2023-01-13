Submit Release
TODAY: In Santa Barbara County, Governor Newsom to Support Storm Preparedness Efforts

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – This afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom will join ongoing storm preparedness and response efforts in Santa Barbara County. The region has sustained major damage from relentless storms and more severe weather is forecasted this coming weekend.  

WHEN: Friday, January 13, 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: Due to conditions, we do not anticipate a live stream

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Friday, January 13 at 1:00 p.m. 

