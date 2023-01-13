True Velocity to Display Next Gen Ammunition, Firearms at 2023 SHOT Show

/EIN News/ -- GARLAND, Texas, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas-based advanced defense technology company TV Ammo, Inc. (“True Velocity”), will be at booth #13454 from January 17 - 20 at SHOT Show 2023 hosted at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. The appearance follows True Velocity’s recent announcement of a multi-year strategic partnership with industry-leading retailers Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.



“We look forward every year to joining our industry colleagues at SHOT Show,” said Kevin Boscamp, Chairman and Co-CEO of True Velocity, “and this year is no different. We’re excited to show the world how True Velocity’s culture of innovation continues to result in disruptive, next-generation ammunition and weapons.”

Products On Display:

MILITARY AMMUNITION: 7.62x51mm NATO; 5.56x45mm NATO; .338, 50 BMG

COMMERCIAL AMMUNITION: 5.56x45mm, .308 Win., 6.8TVC

NEW PRODUCT INTRODUCTION: True Velocity also plans to officially unveil its 6.8TVC M240 Conversion Kit.

MILITARY WEAPONS: RM-277 Rifle and Automatic Rifle; .338 Norma Magnum Lightweight Medium Machine Gun; 6.8TVC M240

For More Information:

To learn more about True Velocity and their products, visit TVAmmo.com.

To schedule an interview with True Velocity leadership at SHOT SHOW 2023, please contact EVP of Corporate Communications Pat Hogan at phogan@TVAmmo.com.

About True Velocity and its Proposed Business Combination with Breeze Holdings

True Velocity is an advanced technology and composite manufacturing company based in Garland, Texas. Founded in 2010, True Velocity has approximately 300 patents pending or issued surrounding its products, technology and manufacturing processes. True Velocity is focused on revolutionizing the ammunition industry through the use of composite materials. True Velocity products are manufactured in the U.S. in a state-of-the-art, 66,000-square-foot facility. True Velocity’s proprietary composite cartridge is designed to provide significant logistical advantages over traditional brass-cased ammunition and give end users unmatched accuracy, repeatability, and reliability, all in a light-weight cartridge.

For more information, visit TVAmmo.com.

As previously announced on November 1, 2022, TV Ammo, Inc. (“True Velocity”) entered into a business combination agreement with Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (“Breeze Holdings”) (NASDAQ: BREZ), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, pursuant to which a newly formed wholly owned subsidiary of Breeze Holdings will merge with and into True Velocity, with True Velocity surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Breeze Holdings. Upon closing of the transaction, Breeze Holdings will be renamed “True Velocity, Inc.” and its common stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory and shareholder approvals.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Breeze Holdings is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combinations with one or more businesses or entities.

