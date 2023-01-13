Historical Memorabilia and Iconic ‘Butch Cassidy’ and ‘Sundance Kid’ Western Outlaw Photo Coming to Auction, Jan. 26

Iconic Original Photo of the Wild Bunch (1901), One of the most famous photos of Western Outlaws in Existence Rare George Washington signed 1787 Potomac Company Document for Carriage and Rum! 1909-11 T206 Ty Cobb Sweet Caporal Tabaco Card (Bat Off Shoulder) graded 8

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historical Memorabilia and Original Iconic ‘Butch Cassidy’ and ‘Sundance Kid’ Western Outlaw Photo Coming to Auction, Jan. 26: The most iconic photo from the Wild West is about to make history.

For over a century, the Wild Bunch legend has captivated Americans with its gripping tale of wild-west outlaws and daring Pinkerton detectives. Now, an incredible opportunity is available for one lucky individual to own a piece of wild west history – the iconic original photo used to capture and track down notorious outlaws Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kid and their Wild Bunch gang.

This legendary original photograph, along with multiple other historical memorabilia, are among the 250 lots to bid on during a special internet-only auction being conducted by Auction House One of a Kind Collectibles on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m.

According to Auction House owner David Gindy, “The original photo of the ‘Wild Bunch’ is infamous and it changed history for these notorious outlaws. It gave the Pinkerton detectives the break they were looking for, to hunt down the cold-blooded train robbers. What makes this photo even more important, is it is believed to be the actual original working photo the Pinkertons used to create their reward broadsides at the time.” David Gindy, the founder of One Of A Kind Collectibles LLC. in 1994, is a leading dealer in guaranteed-authentic original historical autographs, letters, art, documents, photographs and manuscripts.

The auction also features historical memorabilia from some of the most important historical figures in history, adds Gindy. “This special event is unique opportunity to acquire a piece of our collective past – a memento of a defining event or person whose unfolding or actions had effects which are relevant today.”

In addition to the one-of-a-kind original Wild Bunch photoprint, are fine presidential and historical signed pieces from Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, John Hancock, Alexander Hamilton, George Custer, Ulysses S. Grant, Robert E. Lee, and even Sitting Bull. Aviation autographs from Neil Armstrong to Amelia Earhart, and Charles Lindbergh are also available, along with works of art by Picasso to Dali – and even a Walt Disney signed Mickey Mouse Cell.

“Literature enthusiasts can find Charles Dickens' and Mallarme's autographs in the collection, as well,” mentions Gindy. “There’s certainly something for everyone in this collection.” And for collectors interested in entertainment and music, they will find such highlights as The Beatles, Gershwin, Audrey Hepburn, and The Three Stooges. Sports enthusiasts may also bid on an incredible Ty Cob T206 graded 8 tobacco card or signed bats, footballs, or baseballs.

Not only is this an opportunity for collectors to add amazing historical memorabilia to their collections, but it also provides an exciting way for people to learn more about history through such unique and awe-inspiring items,” says Gindy. “Each piece tells a story about the person who owned it or created it as well as about our country's past. It is an excellent way to connect with our nation's history while having fun bidding on these rare pieces!”

Anyone interested in historical artifacts or memorabilia, including all buyers, bidders, and collectors, may join this rare opportunity on Jan. 26 to take home a piece of history. For more information about this auction and how to register, visit www.Oakauctions.com.

Top Slides:

Iconic Original Photo of the Wild Bunch (1901), One of the most famous photos of Western Outlaws in Existence (est. $60,000 -$75,000).

1909-11 T206 Sweet Caporal 350/30 Ty Cobb (Bat Off Shoulder) Global 1st graded 8. (est. $30,000 -$40,000).

Rare George Washington signed 1787 Potomac Company Document for Carriage and Rum! (est. $12,000 -$15,000).

Abraham Lincoln Signed Military Appointment for 1862 (est. $6,000 -$8,000).

Walt Disney "Mickey Mouse" Limited Vintage Signed Animation Cell (est. $7,000 -$8,000).

The Beatles Signed Apple Checks and Receipt from all 4 (est. $7,500 -$8,500).

