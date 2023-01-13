FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 13, 2023

Media Advisory:

Appellate Court of Maryland holds oral argument for

Young Lee, As Victim’s Representative v. State of Maryland

WHAT: Oral argument in the Appellate Court of Maryland in the appeal case regarding Young Lee, As Victim’s Representative v. State of Maryland, Case No. 1291-September Term 2022.

All judicial panels for the Appellate Court of Maryland’s February 2023 oral argument session will be posted on the Judiciary’s webpage on January 25, 2023.

All media covering the proceedings must review and adhere to the Security/Media Protocol Order.

WHEN: Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Robert C. Murphy Courts of Appeal Building

361 Rowe Boulevard, Second Floor, Courtroom 1

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

The oral argument will be shown via live webcast on the Judiciary’s website.

Webcasts and the archived recordings of webcasts are made available to the general public for informational purposes only and do not constitute an official record of court proceedings. Recording, or copying of any portion of the live webcast or the archived recording of a webcast is prohibited without the express permission of the Supreme Court of Maryland, which can be obtained by contacting the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs (GRPA) office at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488.

Due to the size of the courtroom, there will be limited seating available. A portion of seats will be reserved for the case parties and members of the media. Each media outlet will be allotted one seat, which will be allocated on a first-come/first-served basis. Media who wish to attend in person should contact GRPA. An overflow area with the oral argument webcast will be provided, as needed.

The Clerk of the Court of the Appellate Court of Maryland is the official custodian of the case record. All public documents pertaining to the appeal case will be posted to the highlighted cases web page as well as made available via public kiosks and the Thurgood Marshall State Law Library. Additionally, public documents in the case may be obtained at any public kiosks located in clerk’s offices or courthouses statewide that have implemented Maryland Electronic Courts (MDEC). Note: Baltimore City has not yet implemented MDEC.

There is no designated media parking for the oral argument. Media representatives must follow local parking ordinances and restrictions. Media representatives must not block pedestrian walkways or sidewalks and cannot restrict any public areas for media use. Directions to the Robert C. Murphy Courts of Appeal building are located here.

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488, if you plan to cover the oral argument or have questions.

