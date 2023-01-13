Delivery Method: UPS Next Day Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Adam Israel Gipsco Investment Corporation dba Lee Silsby Compounding Pharmacy 23865 Mercantile Rd

Beachwood, OH 44122-5907

United States adam@leesilsby.com Issuing Office: Detroit District Office United States

Dear Mr. Israel:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your firm’s corrective actions in response to our warning letter (Case #557802), dated July 10, 2018. Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have adequately addressed the violations contained in this warning letter.

You are expected to take all necessary steps to ensure compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and FDA’s implementing regulations. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.



Sincerely,

/S/

Nicholas F. Lyons

Director, Compliance Branch

Division of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations III