Melanie Ammerman Accepted into Forbes Business Council

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melanie Ammerman is the Co-Founder of VaVa Virtual Assistants. VaVa Virtual Assistants is a 7-figure Virtual Assistant agency that connects high-performing Virtual Assistants with business owners to support their business growth and achieve maximum success. Their company is a team of network builders, overhead eliminators, and freedom creators for entrepreneurs who believe that business success and quality of life are not mutually exclusive goals. She has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Melanie Ammerman was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Melanie into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Melanie has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Melanie will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Melanie will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

As Melanie states, “I am in awe that at this point in my entrepreneurial journey I have been accepted into Forbes Business Council. As such a renowned business platform with well-respected contributions to the business community, I have had the pleasure of learning so much from Forbes over the past 11 years as a business owner myself. Having the ability to share all the valuable tips and insights we have learned as we grew our company to where it is today, I'm so grateful to be part of such an invaluable and influential resource. Additionally, to be able to connect with other leaders and businesses and learn from them will continue our mission to be the best company we can be not only for our clients, but our team as well. I’m so looking forward to all that the Forbes Business Council will bring and what I can offer to other business owners in the community as well.”

ABOUT VAVA VIRTUAL ASSISTANTS

VaVa Virtual Assistants is a Virtual Assistant agency with one simple goal: connecting business owners with high-performing Virtual Assistants (VAs). Melanie Ammerman and Lauren Gall launched VaVa Virtual Assistants in 2011 to the 7-figure business it is today to help clients achieve their personal version of work/life balance. Their future-focused, VA-hiring model prioritizes sustainability and empowers business owners to source proven remote talent, break the vicious cycle of hustle culture, and reclaim what brings them joy, personally and professionally.

To learn more about VaVa Virtual Assistants visit https://vavavirtual.com/.