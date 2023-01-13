Latest News: Library Awards Second Round of More than $500,000 to Support Contemporary Cultural Field Research within Diverse Communities
The Library of Congress’ American Folklife Center is pleased to announce the second recipient cohort of the Community Collections Grant program. Launched by the Library’s Of the People: Widening the Path initiative, this series of grants is awarded to individuals and organizations working to document cultures and traditions of Black, Indigenous and communities of color historically underrepresented in the United States and in the Library’s collections.
