Over 10,000 Students & Teachers to Benefit from Ficohsa Investment in Education
Honduran Banking Group Joins USAID-led Alliance to Support Schools
The Ficohsa Foundation has benefitted 150,000 children in 149 schools over 25 years. I am proud that Grupo Financiero Ficohsa is investing US$1 million to enable us to renovate more classrooms.”TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Juan Carlos Atala, President of the Ficohsa Foundation for Children’s Education, this week joined U.S. Ambassador Laura F. Dogu, representatives of the Honduran and United States governments, and private sector leaders at the launch of a new initiative to support education reform and improvements to school infrastructure in Honduras.
— Mr. Juan Carlos Atala, President of the Ficohsa Foundation
As part of a tripartite alliance between USAID, the Honduran Ministry of Education, and the private sector, Grupo Financiero Ficohsa has committed to investing an additional US$1 million over the next two years to enable the Ficohsa Foundation to renovate more school classrooms.
Mr. Atala, said, “The Ficohsa Foundation for Early Childhood Education has benefitted over 150,000 children in 149 schools over the last 25 years. But we want to do more. I am proud that Grupo Financiero Ficohsa is expanding its support for education in Honduras by committing to invest US$1 million over the next two years to enable our Foundation to renovate many more school classrooms.”
The Ficohsa Foundation will use its extensive experience to focus investment where it is needed most: renovating 245 classrooms in 25 schools in seven cities in the center and north of the country. In total, 10,700 students and their teachers will benefit from Ficohsa’s significant donation.
The schools selected for renovation will be located near to the kindergarten schools that the Ficohsa Foundation already supports, ensuring that those under-served communities are further strengthened and the children’s high quality education continues after pre-school.
Mr. Atala continued, “Ambassador Dogu has shown admirable interest in improving public education in Honduras, and Ficohsa is honored to be working closely with her and USAID on this important issue. Ficohsa’s US$1 million commitment to Honduran schools will transform thousands more young lives, as well as enhance training for many teachers.”
Grupo Financiero Ficohsa is the leading Honduran financial services group, offering banking, insurance, pensions, brokerage and money exchange. Ficohsa’s innovative online solutions enable customers to carry out their banking at any time or place, expanding financial inclusion across the region. Ficohsa is a member of the United Nations Global Compact.
The Ficohsa Foundation for Children’s Education is committed to supporting underserved communities across Honduras and Central America. Since its establishment 25 years ago, the Foundation has transformed the lives of 150,000 pre-school children, trained over 300 teachers, delivered over 12 million meals and created 29 technology centers equipped with over 500 computers in 149 schools in Honduras and Central America.
This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Banco Ficohsa. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.
Michelle Zúniga
Ficohsa
+504 9703-9726
michele.zuniga@ficohsa.com