Notable actor Rob Morgan to host first Indie Night Film Festival of 2023 at the TCL Chinese Theatre

Indie Night, the world's first and only weekly film festival, kicks off its 11th season Saturday, Jan. 13, at TCL Chinese Theatre. The weekly gathering regularly attracts all sorts of film fans, film students and established members of the film community, including directors, producers, actors, and even Oscar winners.

Saturday’s opening will feature acclaimed actor Rob Morgan as guest host. He has had a wide range of impressive film and TV credits over the years and was even included in The New York Times’ list of “The 25 Best Actors of the 21st Century.”

The North Carolina native has recently appeared in the Netflix dramatic thriller series, “Stranger Things,” along with “The People vs. Billie Holiday” and “Winning Time.”

All of these prominent roles have solidified Rob Morgan’s place in the entertainment industry and attracted plenty of good attention and roles that allow him to show his wide acting range.

Rob Morgan has always been interested in displaying his acting skills, whether on TV or the big screen. He commanded viewer’s attention in the role of Isaac Jefferson in “The Photography,” then took control of the scenes as Robert Talley in “Smile,” and showed off his strength as James Sr., in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”

He’s proven in all of his roles that he has not only the ability to channel drama but is a respectable action actor as well.

While many modern actors have ended up being cast as heroes here or there in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Rob Morgan has enjoyed the greater challenge of being an established Marvel bad guy. He portrays Turk Barrett, a recurring crook and fan favorite in “The “Defenders” connected series of shows on Netflix that include “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “The Punisher,” and “Iron Fist.”

While some of the heroes on these shows have come and gone, Turk is actually the only character to appear on all of them.

He was also seen as himself on Season 2 of “Inside the Black Box,” where he discussed his entertainment career with hosts Joe Morton and Tracy Moore.

During this entertaining and insightful episode, he shares the ups and downs of his career, as well as some of his goals to keep climbing the Hollywood ladder higher and higher.

He also remains as grateful for all the opportunities he has rightfully earned as he was when he started out.

Look for Rob Morgan in an upcoming still-unnamed project where he’ll be acting alongside superstars Octavia Spencer and Glenn Close as well as “Stranger Things” co-start Caleb McLaughlin in a Lee Daniel-directed thriller on Netflix. Production has already begun.

He’s also producing and starring as an FBI agent in “Dixie Crystal,” a film based on an Appalachian drug ring. It’s directed by brothers Conor and Jake Allyn.

To learn more about Rob Morgan, follow him on social media @randomrobmorgan. To learn more about the Indie Night Film Festival, visit indienightfilmfestival.com and follow us on social media @indienightff.

