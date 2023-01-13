Rockefeller Capital Management Expands Presence in Texas, Welcomes First Austin-Based Private Advisor Team

Rockefeller Capital Management ("Rockefeller" or the "Firm") today announced the addition of Ladage, Smith, Garcia Wealth Partners to its Rockefeller Global Family Office – the firm's first private advisor team to be headquartered in Austin, Texas.

The team is led by Managing Directors and Private Advisors Alex Ladage, ranked on Forbes' "Best In-State Wealth Advisors" list, and Landon Smith. The five-person group, joining from UBS, includes Senior Vice President and Private Advisor Jorge Garcia as well as Vice Presidents and Senior Client Associates Monica Vallejo and Carl Pavlich. The team reports to Michael Armondo, Central Division Director.

"We are delighted to welcome Ladage, Smith, Garcia Wealth Partners to Rockefeller Global Family Office," said Armondo. "The team's proven expertise and deep relationships strengthen our ability to provide strategic wealth management advice and solutions to discerning clients, families and businesses across Texas."

"As we've expanded the reach of Rockefeller across the United States, we see significant opportunity to deliver premium and differentiated wealth management services to clients and prospects in Greater Austin and beyond," said Christopher Dupuy, Co-President of Rockefeller Global Family Office. "Alex, Landon and their team exemplify the quality of top-tier advisors being attracted to Rockefeller as it grows."

The team brings extensive financial services industry experience. Ladage, a graduate of West Point and a former Army Airborne Ranger, leads one of the most highly regarded private wealth practices in Texas. Previously, he worked at UBS and Merrill Lynch. A graduate of the University of Mississippi, Smith previously worked in partnership with Ladage at both UBS and Merrill Lynch. Both Ladage and Smith are Certified Exit Planning Advisors.

Garcia has over 15 years' experience in wealth management, most recently with UBS. He is a graduate of the University of Texas, Austin and is also a Certified Exit Planning Advisor. Vallejo has five years of experience in various operations and service roles at UBS and Merrill Lynch and is a native of Austin. Pavlich brings more than 40 years of experience in operations and management positions at a number of firms, among them UBS and Morgan Stanley.

Ladage, Smith, Garcia Wealth Partners adds to Rockefeller's 13 private advisor teams in Texas providing premium wealth management services to clients, families, and businesses. To learn more about Ladage, Smith, Garcia Wealth Partners, click here.

About Rockefeller Capital Management

Rockefeller Capital Management was established in 2018 as a leading independent financial advisory services firm. Originally founded in 1882 as the family office of John D. Rockefeller, the Firm has evolved to offer strategic advice to ultra- and high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions, and corporations from 40 locations across the United States. Early in 2022, the Firm opened an office in London. As of December 31, 2022, the Firm was responsible for approximately $98 billion in client assets across its three businesses, Rockefeller Global Family Office, Rockefeller Asset Management and Rockefeller Strategic Advisory.

