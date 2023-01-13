Wine Insiders Looks Back On 40 Years of Direct To Consumer Wine

Significant Milestone Comes On the Heels of Two Million Deliveries Across the USA

DRINKS, the leader in online alcohol, commemorates 40 years of Wine Insiders, the Internet's leading destination for premium wine at everyday low prices and Wine Enthusiast's 2021 Top 5 Best Value Retailer. Wine Insiders has delivered award-winning premium wine to customers in nearly every state and over 38,000 zip codes. Since its founding in 1982, Wine Insiders has delivered more than 50 million bottles to two million households, some of which have received wine continuously for 30 years.

"Wine Insiders began with a mission to bring incredible wine to consumers' doorsteps without middlemen markups, and for 40 years, consumers around the country have embraced that model," said Louis Amoroso, President of Wine Insiders. "So much has changed since 1982, but our commitment to convenience and value remains core to everything we do."

To celebrate its heritage in the wine industry, the company launched a global search for its first Ultimate Wine Insider to embrace the rising importance of the consumer in the marketplace and give them a well-earned place at the industry's table. After an overwhelming response, Emma Davis, from New York City, was awarded the once-in-a-lifetime grand prize, including $100,000 and four week-long luxurious trips to artisanal wineries.

Since its 2014 acquisition by DRINKS, the digital-first brand has demonstrated a relentless focus on the customer leading to industry-leading customer satisfaction with a Net Promoter Score of 85 and thousands of 5-star reviews. Customers enjoy a modern ecommerce experience without having to opt into a wine club. Nearly half of all orders come from mobile devices, supported by a rapidly growing SMS marketing channel.

Direct winery relationships enable Wine Insiders to bypass wholesaler markups and pass remarkable value onto consumers, making it the Internet's premier and most awarded marketplace for high-quality wines at an everyday value. Selections offered by Wine Insiders earned over 2,100 awards since 2014, with 188 new awards in 2022, including 8 Platinum, 7 Best in Class medals, and 10 honors for its signature Ruby Collection wines commemorating the brand's 40th anniversary.

Wine Insiders curates an ever-changing portfolio of 500 wines of exceptional quality and value from prestigious wineries representing every major growing region. The brand partners with illustrious experts, celebrities, and influencers to provide authentic viewpoints and demystify the world of wine for consumers, including Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, Michelin-starred chefs Ludo Lefebvre and Tim Hollingsworth, and renowned sommelier Chris Hoel. Lifestyle expert Martha Stewart's famed "Martha Stewart Wine Co." collection is featured in full, as a flagship offering for shoppers.

Increasingly available across numerous mediums, Wine Insiders has also been regularly featured on QVC in segments hosted by Iron Chefs Geoffrey Zakarian and Alex Guarnaschelli.

Wine Insiders has been featured hundreds of times in publications, including BuzzFeed, CBS, Cosmopolitan, CNET, E! News, Forbes, Good Housekeeping, HuffPost, Reader's Digest, Real Simple, Refinery29, Thrillist, and Wine Enthusiast.

"Kicking off its next chapter, Wine Insiders will continue to demonstrate market leadership centered around innovation, providing customers with the best place to shop for wine in a simple, streamlined experience," said Michael Rogers, SVP, Marketing at DRINKS. "I can't wait to toast to another 40 years with our millions-strong community of wine lovers from across the country."

About Wine Insiders:

Wine Insiders, with 40 years of heritage and home delivery to two million households across the country, is the nation's Direct to Consumer wine leader. Wine Insiders offers a curated selection of award-winning premium wines to customers in 41 states plus D.C. Customers receive fast, no-cost shipping on orders of more than six bottles and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee with each purchase. Wine Insiders' offerings include individual bottles, packs of six or twelve, and a no-obligation wine club for a hassle-free way to explore the world of wine.

About DRINKS

DRINKS powers digital commerce for the $250 billion alcohol market. The company enables alcohol ecommerce for leading retailers, online marketplaces, and wineries, eliminating a century of red tape with simple-to-use enterprise-grade technology. Electriq, DRINKS' digital growth marketing agency, extends the company's unparalleled beverage alcohol and ecommerce experience to create best-in-class customer experiences in the wine industry and beyond. The patented DRINKS PAIR platform leverages Artificial Intelligence to better understand the science of selling. DRINKS was named a Top Place to Work by Built In LA for the last four years, one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes for two consecutive years, Most Innovative Retail Model by Modern Retail in 2020, and its Wine Insiders brand was named one of America's Best Value Retailers by Wine Enthusiast in 2021.

