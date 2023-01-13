Submit Release
Grady President and CEO John Haupert Earns ACHE Gold Medal Award

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) has announced that Grady Health System's president and CEO, John M. Haupert, FACHE, is the recipient of the 2023 Gold Medal Award.

The Gold Medal Award is the highest honor given to outstanding leaders by ACHE. The award identifies Fellows of the American College of Healthcare Executives who exemplify leadership at the organizational, local, state, and national levels. The Gold Medal Award recognizes individuals who contribute to improving healthcare outside their organization.

"It's an absolute honor to be recognized by ACHE, an organization that is committed to integrity, lifelong learning, and cultivating leaders dedicated to advancing health, a mission that has resonated with me throughout my entire career," said Haupert.

Haupert has served as president and CEO of Grady since 2011. Grady is Atlanta's only Level 1 trauma center and home to several nationally recognized clinical services, like the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center, the Georgia Cancer Center for Excellence, and one of the nation's largest infectious disease programs.

Haupert is also chair of the American Hospital Association (AHA) Board of Trustees, serving as the top elected official for the organization, which represents America's hospitals and health systems and works to advance health in America.

Before his tenure at Grady, Haupert was executive vice president and COO of Parkland Health & Hospital System in Dallas. He also served as the ACHE Regent for Texas—Northern from 2010–2011.

Haupert will receive his award on March 20 at the Opening Session during ACHE's 66th Congress on Healthcare Leadership.

SOURCE Grady Health System

