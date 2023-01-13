The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles, Known for Gastric Sleeve Surgery (Sleeve Gastrectomy) Expertise, Recognized as Top Patient Rated Bariatric Surgery Center

Leading specialist, Dr. David G. Davtyan, is a board-certified bariatric surgeon and one of the most respected weight loss surgeons in the Los Angeles area. Patients have five different weight loss clinic locations to choose from so Dr. Davtyan is very accessible to all of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles has been selected as a 2023 Top Patient Rated LA Bariatric Surgery Clinic. This recognition from Find Local Doctors is a result of the numerous five-star ratings and positive reviews this clinic has received from patients through reputable online sources. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory, that helps consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area. The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles is a private medical weight loss clinic, located in Beverly Hills. Dr. David Davtyan and his team have helped countless patients successfully deal with obesity and lose weight. They treat every patient as an individual and construct personalized treatment plans that fit unique needs and goals. The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles offers a wide spectrum of cutting-edge medical endoscopic, surgical and minimally invasive weight loss procedures with excellent outcomes. They perform gastric balloons, gastric sleeve, endoscopic gastric sleeve (accordion procedure), Lap-Band and gastric plication. The experts at this clinic assist patients in overcoming weight loss challenges once and for all, so they can reclaim control of their bodies and wellness.

"We are proud to offer comprehensive medical and surgical weight loss solutions to help each patient embark on his or her path to health," says Dr. David Davtyan.

More about Dr. David Davtyan:

Dr. David Davtyan is a well-recognized, highly respected weight loss surgeon with over 28 years of experience and has treated thousands of patients with exceptional results. He earned his medical degree from UCLA's School of Medicine, where he was trained to treat extremely difficult and metastatic cancer cases. For over ten years, he devoted his career to helping patients fight successfully against cancer. In 2001 Dr. Davtyan himself had a successful bariatric surgery. The success he observed from the Lap-Band procedure prompted him to focus his practice entirely on performing weight loss procedures to transform his patients' lives. He went on to study bariatric surgery in Belgium, where the Lap-Band was first introduced and became one of the first surgeons in the United States to offer the procedure once it achieved FDA approval in April of 2001. Dr. Davtyan and his team offer top-quality weight loss surgery (bariatric surgery) in Los Angeles, Orange County, and the Inland Empire, offering a spectrum of medical endoscopic, surgical and minimally invasive weight loss procedures with excellent outcomes. For more information please call 877-923-7546 or visit http://www.weightlosssurgeryla.com.

