Hype Hair Acquires Good Good Hair, Adds E-Commerce & Industry Veteran

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after acquiring Hype Hair magazine and celebrating its 30-year anniversary, beauty mogul Lia Dias has made another acquisition (GoodGoodHair) and added an industry veteran and partner (Dennis McKinley, Detroit Equities) as she focuses on continuing to diversify the Hype Hair revenue model and scaling Hype Hair internationally via e-commerce, licensing, franchising and video/podcast content.

The magazine, which was founded in 1992 by Belinda Trotter, has always been the industry leader in all things hair for women of color, with the superstars Beyoncé, Ciara, Rihanna, Erykah Badu, Nia Long, Trina and more all gracing its cover.

"We intend to continue Hype Hair's long tradition of providing a platform to tell stories, provide education, news, and visual content to women of color all over the world while adding product via e-commerce and licensing which in turn provides the same content we seek back to us via the HH community," said Lia Dias.

Hype Hair also announces a partnership as an official media partner with Bronner Bros, the largest professional trade show dedicated to multicultural beauty and licensing deals with conglomerate Conair.

Hype Hair will add an Atlanta satellite office and maintain its headquarters in Los Angeles, California.

Terms of The Good Good Hair acquisition will not be disclosed.

About Hype Hair

Hype Hair is the premier source for the latest in Black hair and beauty trends, products, and hairstyles. Lia Dias will continue to serve as CEO and Dennis McKinley will join the board and spearhead licensing and e-commerce.

