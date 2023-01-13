TTR Sotheby's International Realty Welcomes Back The Mansour Group to its Downtown, Washington, D.C. Brokerage Office

Among the Washington region's top performing real estate teams, The Mansour Group returns to TTR Sotheby's International Realty

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTR Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to welcome back The Mansour Group to its Downtown, Washington, D.C. brokerage office.

Among the Washington region's top performing real estate teams, with over $63 Million in total real estate sales for the year ending 2022, The Mansour Group rejoins TTR Sotheby's International Realty's Downtown, Washington, D.C. brokerage office from Compass.

"My group and I are thrilled to return to TTR Sotheby's International Realty," says Mansour Abu-Rahmeh, Principal of The Mansour Group.

"We are excited about the year ahead and look forward to reconnecting with our colleagues in the Downtown office and across the DMV."

Founded by Mansour Abu-Rahmeh, The Mansour Group includes top producing real estate agents Karam Iqteit, Kathryn Frazier, and Kim Privor. Regarded for their professional integrity and community leadership, The Mansour Group are among the most respected real estate teams in the Washington region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mansour and his spectacular team of professionals back home to TTR Sotheby's International Realty," says David DeSantis, Partner and Managing Broker at TTR Sotheby's International Realty's Downtown, Washington, D.C. brokerage office.

"Their talent, professionalism, and commitment to service truly exemplify the Sotheby's International Realty brand."

Following another successful year, with over $4.7 Billion in closed real estate sales in 2022, TTR Sotheby's International Realty's commitment to the Washington, D.C. marketplace remains as strong as ever.

"We are thrilled to have Mansour and his incredible team back at our Downtown, Washington D.C. brokerage office," says Mark C. Lowham, CEO and Managing Partner of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

"With the power of the TTR Sotheby's International Realty brand — coupled with Mansour's enthusiasm and experience in the industry — we are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead."

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty

TTR Sotheby's International Realty is regarded as one of the highest-performing real estate firms in the United States. With 11 offices and over 500 real estate associates, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership allowed us to capture more than $4.7 Billion in closed sales in 2022 while also serving as one of the Washington Metropolitan Area's foremost leaders in corporate philanthropy. To learn more, visit us at https://www.ttrsir.com.

Media Contact

Byron V. Hughey, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, 1 7034471992, bhughey@ttrsir.com

SOURCE TTR Sotheby's International Realty