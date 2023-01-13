IDOI Announces January 15th Enrollment Deadline for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace
Chicago, ILLINOIS, January 13 - The last day of the Open Enrollment Period for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace is Sunday, January 15, 2023. An extra month was added again this year, allowing people more time to purchase health insurance coverage.
Federal CMS enrollment numbers show that 332,460 Illinoisians have selected ACA Marketplace plans since the start of Open Enrollment on November 1, and the total number of Americans who signed up for coverage is nearly 15.9 million. *
Get Covered Illinois (GCI), a division of the Illinois Department of Insurance, is the official health
marketplace or "exchange" for Illinois consumers to purchase quality, affordable health insurance,
facilitated by the federal government through the ACA Marketplace.
"Financial assistance to help reduce monthly insurance premiums is still available to many people, thanks to the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act which continued the expansion of advanced premium tax credits," said Get Covered Illinois Executive Director Laura Pellikan. "However, those tax credits, also known as subsidies, are only available if you buy coverage directly through the ACA Marketplace at Getcoveredillinois.gov or Healthcare.gov."
According to Healthcare.gov, four in five customers nationwide will be able to find health care coverage for $10 or less per month after the subsidies.