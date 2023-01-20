Recruiting for Good launches sweet solution to help companies hire local talent
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good delivers a cost saving solution for companies that are committed to helping employ America; by hiring local talent first.
Companies that retain Recruiting for Good to help find local candidates; will receive cost savings staffing service.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a proponent of Save US Jobs (say No to outsourcing); and love helping companies find and hire local talent!”
How to Help Employ America
1. Companies committed to hiring local candidates (US Citizens and Green Card Holders); receive discounted staffing service from Recruiting for Good.
2. Recruiting for Good can help companies qualify and hire college graduates for a flat staffing service fee.
3. Recruiting for Good offers companies a 90 day guarantee period for fulltime hires.
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "One of the most rewarding values of hiring America's talented workforce; salaries paid make a positive financial impact in local communities."
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for GOOD!"
