Recruiting for Good launches sweet solution to help companies hire local talent

Retain staffing agency, Recruiting for Good to help employ America; we offer companies committed to the cause cost saving solutions #helpemployamerica #hirelocaltalent #recruitingforgood www.HelpEmployAmerica.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported hiring local candidates first, say NO to outsourcing, say yes to helping Employ America www.SaveUSJobs.org

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good delivers a cost saving solution for companies that are committed to helping employ America; by hiring local talent first.

There is nothing more patriotic, than hiring local talent first; and helping employ America!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a forward thinking staffing agency in LA delivering companies sweet employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

It's Another Sweet Day in USA, Recruiting for Good launches a cost saving service for companies helping employ america.

Companies that retain Recruiting for Good to help find local candidates; will receive cost savings staffing service.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a proponent of Save US Jobs (say No to outsourcing); and love helping companies find and hire local talent!”

How to Help Employ America

1. Companies committed to hiring local candidates (US Citizens and Green Card Holders); receive discounted staffing service from Recruiting for Good.

2. Recruiting for Good can help companies qualify and hire college graduates for a flat staffing service fee.

3. Recruiting for Good offers companies a 90 day guarantee period for fulltime hires.

Carlos Cymerman, adds, "One of the most rewarding values of hiring America's talented workforce; salaries paid make a positive financial impact in local communities."

About

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for GOOD!"

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
