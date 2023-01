Recruiting for Good launches sweet solution to help companies hire local talent

Retain staffing agency, Recruiting for Good to help employ America; we offer companies committed to the cause cost saving solutions #helpemployamerica #hirelocaltalent #recruitingforgood www.HelpEmployAmerica.com Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported hiring local candidates first, say NO to outsourcing, say yes to helping Employ America www.SaveUSJobs.org

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good delivers a cost saving solution for companies that are committed to helping employ America; by hiring local talent first.

There is nothing more patriotic, than hiring local talent first; and helping employ America!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a forward thinking staffing agency in LA delivering companies sweet employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.It's Another Sweet Day in USA, Recruiting for Good launches a cost saving service for companies helping employ america Companies that retain Recruiting for Good to help find local candidates; will receive cost savings staffing service.According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a proponent of Save US Jobs (say No to outsourcing); and love helping companies find and hire local talent!”How to Help Employ America1. Companies committed to hiring local candidates (US Citizens and Green Card Holders); receive discounted staffing service from Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good can help companies qualify and hire college graduates for a flat staffing service fee.3. Recruiting for Good offers companies a 90 day guarantee period for fulltime hires.Carlos Cymerman, adds, "One of the most rewarding values of hiring America's talented workforce; salaries paid make a positive financial impact in local communities."AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgoodSince 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for GOOD!"