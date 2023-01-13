Results of the ixCrypto Index Quarterly Review (2022 Q4)

(Bloomberg/Reuters:IXCI/.IXCI)

HONG KONG, CHINA, January 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited (“IX Asia Indexes”) announced the 2022 4th quarter review of the ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”) with results of the constituent review and exchange review as follows:

Constituent Review

The number of constituent cryptos will remain unchanged as 33 constituents with 4 additions and 4 deletions:

Additions

1. TonCoin

2. Quant

3. Chiliz

4. Chain

Deletions

1. The Sandbox

2. Decentraland

3. Theta Network

4. Axie Infinity

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 71.07%*, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 90.48%*. The constituents changes above and recapping at 40% will be effective on Jan 20, 2023 (Friday).

Since the last review, there has been an decrease in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD0.94tn to USD0.79tn(-15.9%), and a rise in the daily volume from USD70bn to USD27bn(-61.4%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price fell by 15.43% since the last review.

Exchange Review

As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:

Selected Exchanges

1. Binance

2. Hotcoin Global

3. XT.com

4. Coinbase Exchange

5. Upbit

6. Deepcoin

7. HitBTC

8. OKX

9. FMFW.io

10. DigiFinex

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com

More details about the ixCrypto Index, including Factsheet and its constituents and constituents’ weight, are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/

*exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict of interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020)

For further enquires, please contact

enquiry@ix-index.com / +852 3595 3631

About IX Asia Indexes and IX Index Advisory Committee

IX Asia Indexes is an award-winning index company, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 7x24 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index (“IXCI”) launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 22 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers’ portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.

IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG.

Website: https://ix-index.com

Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.html

About IX Crypto Indexes

The ixCrypto index (“IXCI”) is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top liquid cryptos ranked by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 7X24 since 23 June 2022. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI” and “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.