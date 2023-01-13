Holabird's huge, four-day Pike's Peak or Bust! auction, January 19-22, will honor the Great Colorado Gold Rush of 1859

$20 Nixon National Bank (Reno, Nev.) 1902 red seal banknote, Ch. 8424, one of four known, signed by George S. Nixon as president of the bank, graded Very Fine 20 (est. $50,000-$75,000).

1871 silver U.S. Peace Medal, depicting Ulysses S. Grant on the obverse and the saying “One Earth Peace, Good Will Toward Men” on the reverse, in AU condition (est. $15,000-$25,000).

Circa 1868 Dr. Boerhaave’s Stomach Bitters bottle, dark green lime with an applied top, 8 ¾ inches tall, a very rare Western bitters bottle, one of a handful known (est. $4,000-$10,000).

Signed print of Ansel Adams’s El Capitan Winter Sunrise, 9 inches by 10 inches, from an edition of 250, inscribed on the back to Andrea Gray and a lithography firm (est. $3,000-$5,000).