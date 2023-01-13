SD State Senator Elected to Serve as the President of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board for 2023

Congratulations to South Dakota State Senator Tim Reed, who has been elected to serve as the President of the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) Governing Board for 2023.

Senator Reed was appointed to the Governing Board in 2017. Reed indicated “I am truly humbled that our membership has chosen me to serve as their President for 2023. I look forward to leading Streamlined as we continue to work with the business community to simplify and modernize the sales tax systems throughout the country, especially in this post-Wayfair world.”

According to Senator Reed, “Now that a state can require out-of-state sellers to collect and remit sales taxes on remote sales even if they do not have a physical presence in that state, it is critical the business community is given the clarity and certainty they need to meet their sales tax collection obligations. Our organization’s goals are to reduce the burdens of tax collection so the business owner will have resources to focus on growing their business.”

The 24 member states that make up the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board have been partnering with the business community for over 20 years to create simpler, more uniform sales and use tax systems. SST administers the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SSUTA) that contains the simplification and uniformity requirements states must meet to join.

Tim Reed, a Brookings, SD native was recently elected as District 7’s State Senator. He served six years as District 7’s State Representative. Before his election to the South Dakota Legislature, he served in Brookings City Government for a total of 13 years, 8 years as Mayor.

Tim serves as the Chair of the Senate Local Government Committee. He is also a member of Senate Health and Human Services, and Senate Educations Committees. During his tenure in the South Dakota State House of Representatives, he served on Judiciary, Taxation, Commerce and Energy, and Local Government Committees. He is a member of the South Dakota Unified Justice System’s Drug Court Advisory Council and currently serves as the Chair of the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment Advisory Board.

To learn more about SST, please visit streamlinedsalestax.org.