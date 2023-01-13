South Carolina Athletic Trainers Advisory Committee to Meet January 18

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 13, 2023

The South Carolina Athletic Trainers’ Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 1:00 pm in room # 2407 of the Columbia Mills Building, 301 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29210. In an effort to practice social distancing, the proceedings will be open and available to the public only via the Microsoft Teams link:

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

Click here to join the meeting

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, then you can simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, then instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here.

Please feel free to contact Charlene Bell at bellc@dhec.sc.gov if you have any questions, or email DHEC Media Relations at media@dhec.sc.gov.

