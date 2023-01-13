Canso Select Opportunities Corporation Closes Purchase of Shares From Canso Fund Management Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to U.S. news services or dissemination in the United States

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canso Select Opportunities Corporation (TSX Venture: CSOC.A, CSOC.B) (the "Company" or "CSOC") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of 70,000 Class A common shares of Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") from Canso Fund Management Ltd. ("CFM") by issuing to CFM 2,440,239 Class B subordinate voting shares of CSOC pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated October 17, 2022 (the "Transaction"). The consideration has an approximate value of $12.25 million. CFM now holds approximately 68% of the Company’s outstanding Class B subordinate voting shares, which represents a voting position of 4.7%. Prior to the Transaction, CFM did not hold any securities of CSOC.

The Transaction represents a long-term attractive growth opportunity for CSOC. The purpose of the Transaction was to diversify the Company’s portfolio and to increase its cash flows by way of consistent dividends. As a result of the Transaction, the Company’s holdings of Lysander represent approximately 13% of the Lysander Class A common shares outstanding and the Company’s beneficial ownership interest in Lysander is approximately 9%.

Lysander is a retail fund management company within the Canso Investment Counsel ("Canso") group, the fund manager of the Lysander-Canso funds and an affiliate of Canso under common control. The value of Lysander’s business consists of its expected revenue, net income and the assets it holds.

The Transaction was deemed to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101—Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Pursuant to MI 61-101, the Transaction was subject to minority shareholder approval (i.e., approval by a majority of the votes cast at a meeting of shareholders excluding any shares held by interested parties, related parties and joint actors) ("Minority Approval"). Minority Approval was obtained at a special meeting of shareholders held on January 11, 2023. In addition, the TSX Venture Exchange approved the Transaction prior to closing.

About CSOC

CSOC is a publicly-listed, investment company focused on maximizing long-term total returns to shareholders by investing in an actively managed portfolio consisting primarily of Canadian and global holdings which could include large illiquid positions in private and public equity, debt, loans, real estate and infrastructure.

More information on the Company may be found under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.selectopportunitiescorporation.com

For further information, please contact:

Joe Morin, CEO

Canso Select Opportunities Corporation

jmorin@selectopportuntitiescorporation.com

Tel : 647-956-6264

