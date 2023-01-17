Steelite International, Utopia Tableware LTD, and Pasabahce Glass Announce a Joint Venture
Steelite International, Utopia Tableware LTD, & Pasabahce Announce a Joint Venture to Bring Glass, Ceramics & Accessories to the USA Hospitality Market.
The joint venture between Pasabahce, Steelite International, and Utopia Tableware represents our continued belief in the USA hospitality market and commitment to deliver value-based solutions. ”NEW CASTLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Castle, PA. -- Steelite International ("Steelite" or “The Company”) is the world's leading supplier and manufacturer of award-winning tabletop, buffet, and lighting solutions to the global hospitality industry. Alongside Utopia Tableware Ltd and Pasabahce, the three companies have announced a joint venture in which they will bring inspirational glassware, as well as ceramics and accessories to the USA hospitality market.
— John Miles CEO and President of Steelite International
Utopia Tableware Ltd, Chesterfield, UK, is a market leader in the industry and is renowned for exceptional service, unrivaled range, and the best value. Utopia offers an extensive range of tableware, glassware, and accessories designed for the hospitality market, with a significant emphasis on new product development, creative food presentation, and an array of classic essentials.
Pasabahce, a part of the Sisecam Group is a market-leading glass specialist delivering innovation with a glassware range that covers every market need, including exquisite crystal glassware under the Nude brand. At Pasabahce, they are true connoisseurs regarding glassware; crafting and perfecting strong, delicate, and beautiful glass that lasts for years. With decades of global experience, Pasabahce adds value to the customers’ sharing moments.
“The joint venture announced today between Pasabahce, Steelite International, and Utopia Tableware represents our continued belief in the USA hospitality market and our commitment to bring value-based solutions to our customers” states John Miles, CEO and President of Steelite International. He adds, “We believe the deal materially expands our portfolio of glass and ceramic products to underserved market segments who will find real value in these products.”
Mark Rammell, Owner, and CEO of Utopia Tableware added, "This is a great opportunity for us to join forces with two of the most respected names in the industry. By combining Steelite’s vast expertise and market penetration in the North American market along with Pasabahce’s unparalleled glassware range, plus our expertise in operations, digital development and go-to-market strategy, all together it will give us the tools to develop the next stage of growth in the US market.”
Pasabahce also said they are delighted to be part of this new joint venture. They are confident that this will allow them to replicate the decades of experience and success with Utopia in the UK & Irish markets. Pasabahce firmly believes that this partnership provides the perfect vehicle to supply the product portfolio covering the Pasabahce and Nude brands to the USA Hospitality market.
About Steelite International
Headquartered in New Castle, PA, Steelite International is the leading designer, marketer, manufacturer, and supplier of award-winning tabletop, buffet products and lighting solutions for the global hospitality industry, selling products into over 50,000 end-user locations across 140 countries. The Company manufactures products out of two facilities located in Stoke-On-Trent, UK and Manlius, NY, totaling 600,000 sq. ft., operates 16 first-class showrooms around the globe and sources products from 17 different countries.
Steelite is committed to providing the best in functionality and design while minimizing the effect on our environment. For more information, visit www.steelite.com.
About Utopia Tableware Limited
Utopia Tableware Limited, headquartered in Chesterfield, UK, is a leading player in the supply of glassware, ceramics, and accessories to the Hospitality marketplace. For over 22 years, Utopia Tableware has delivered a comprehensive range of highly competitive products developed to cover all market requirements, from essential glassware to fine dining and accessories. Utopia Tableware has full ISO9001 accreditation and unrivaled global sourcing, which are a testament to its commitment to quality and service throughout the business.
www.utopia-tableware.com
About Pasabahce
One of the companies of Sisecam Group, a global actor in the glass industry, Pasabahce ranks second in Europe and third globally in glassware production. Also owning the ' Pasabahce Stores', a leader of specialized retailing in Turkey with its unique structure, Pasabahce is one of the oldest enterprises in Turkey with a history of more than 80 years.
With a comprehensive product range that includes more than 10,000 handmade and batch-produced products under the Pasabahce and Nude brands, Pasabahce addresses a large consumer base and exports its products to 140 countries. The company conducts manufacturing activities at its facilities at three locations - Kırklareli, Eskisehir and Denizli - in Turkey, and in Bulgaria, and Egypt overseas.
www.pasabahce.com
