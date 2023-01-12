Boscola Announces $8,022,000 State Loan for Bethlehem Township Municipal Authority for Stormwater Project to Aid in Flood Prevention

Bethlehem − January 12, 2023 − State Senator Lisa Boscola announced today that PENNVEST has approved an $8,022,000 loan for the Bethlehem Township Municipal Authority to improve stormwater retention to aid in flood prevention throughout Bethlehem Township.

“This PENNVEST funding will enable the Bethlehem Township Municipal Authority to retrofit four existing basins throughout the Township, which will allow for greater stormwater retention and will reduce pollutants through the infiltration process,” Boscola said. “This is an important project as we continue to work to prevent significant and dangerous flooding in Bethlehem Township. It is another example of the Commonwealth partnering with a local authority to assist with a critically important public safety project.”

Bethlehem Township Municipal Authority is expected to start the project this May and have it completed by the end of April 2024. The PENNVEST loan is for a period of 20 years.

Along with reducing flooding in Bethlehem Township the project will incorporate green infrastructure to infiltrate runoff and improve water quality in areas of karst topography. The project’s green infrastructure will provide benefits to flooding and stormwater issues through vegetation instead of hard infrastructure.

Established in 1988, PENNVEST provides funding for sewer, storm water and drinking water projects.

