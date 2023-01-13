Monthly public Board meeting set for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The IUB's monthly public meeting to discuss agency issues and help inform the public and utility industry stakeholders about various dockets and functions of the Board will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the Hearing Room at the IUB, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines. The meeting will be viewable by video livestream.

AGENDA

9 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Hearing Room, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA

Call to Order Consent Items

Board Meeting Minutes Notification of Board Orders Delinquent Payments Action Items

E-21323: MidAmerican Energy Company – Order Regarding Extension of Electric Transmission Line Franchise E-21326: City of Pella – Order Regarding Waiver and Extension of Electric Transmission Line Franchise E-22436: SOO Green HVDC Link ProjectCo, LLC – Order Regarding Procedural Schedule EEP-2022-0156: MidAmerican Energy Company – Order Regarding Customer Notice HLP-2021-0003: Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC – Order Regarding Petitions to Intervene M-0005: Dual Party Equipment Distribution Program – Order Regarding Equipment Request RPU-2022-0001: MidAmerican Energy Company – Order Regarding Application for Confidential Treatment and Protective Order TF-2022-0017: Maquoketa Valley Rural Electric Cooperative – Order Regarding Revised Full Tariff TF-2022-0203: T.I.P Rural Electric Cooperative – Order Approving Revised Full Tariff Motion for Closed Session Pursuant to Iowa Code § 21.5(1)(f)

1. C-2021-0191: Michael Lawrence v. Iowa-American Water Company

2. C-2022-0004: Nick Spohn v. Iowa-American Water Company

3. C-2022-0012: Michael Steen v. Iowa-American Water Company

4. RPU-2022-0001: MidAmerican Energy Company

5. SPU-2022-0009: MidAmerican Energy Company Administrative Rules Review Discussion Items

Monthly Financials Litigation Update NOI-2021-0003 Other Business

Annual Reports Launch Dual Party Relay Process Public Comments Adjournment: Next meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The Board welcomes public comment at the end of the meeting. Anyone interested in speaking is required to sign up in advance of the meeting at the table outside of the hearing room and provide their full name, address, and contact information. The Board cannot respond to comments regarding contested matters pending before the Board.

To assure the meeting is orderly, meeting attendees are required to comply with the following:

No signs or placards will be permitted in the hearing room and the audience is expected to remain quiet and refrain from interrupting the meeting.

Those attending the meeting should behave in a respectful manner that allows all comments to be heard.

Mobile phones and other electronic devices must be turned off or set to silent mode. Anyone answering phone calls must do so outside of the hearing room.

Meeting attendees are free to come and go as they wish, provided the meeting is not disrupted.

Anyone with disabilities who requires service assistance or information should contact the Iowa Utilities Board at 515-725-7300 at least 24 hours in advance of the scheduled meeting to request arrangements. For more information, email iub@iub.iowa.gov.