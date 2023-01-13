Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,080 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,143 in the last 365 days.

Teradyne to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- NORTH READING, Mass., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or later.

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at – investors.teradyne.com.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2021, Teradyne had revenue of $3.7 billion and today employs over 6,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information, contact:
Andrew Blanchard
Investor Relations
Tel: 978.370.2425
investorrelations@teradyne.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Teradyne to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.