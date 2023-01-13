Cosmetic Brand Hickey Hack is Offering Internships to Tik Tokers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hickey Hack, a new and upcoming cosmetic brand, is looking for partnerships with Tik Tok influencers to expand the reach of their brand. The company has seen great success in its early days but knows that partnering with Tik Tok stars will help take them to the next level.
Hickey Hack is offering a unique opportunity that allows for Tik tokers to earn money, continue to build their personal online brands, and develop valuable skills through work experience. The internships are designed to be flexible so that anyone can participate regardless of their current commitments or career path. The pay structure of the internship also does not have a limit on the amount of money that a Hickey Hack Social Media Marketing Intern can earn. This is because each admitted influencer will get their own unique referral code to share. When someone uses the influencer's code, they will be rewarded with a commission from the sale.
Aside from gaining work experience and building their portfolio, those selected will receive ongoing support from experienced mentors throughout the program. Hickey Hack will provide access to a wide variety of tools and resources designed to help influencers hone their craft. Furthermore, interns will have access to feedback from peers and mentors, which can help them improve their skillset. Finally, upon completion of the internship program, all participants receive a Social Media Marketing certificate as proof of having completed the training course.
To get in touch with the Hickey Hack team, email hi@hickeyhack or apply on Linkedin!
