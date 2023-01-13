Image One USA Named a 2023 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review
Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with Image One’s PerformanceROLLING MEADOWS, ILLINOIS, USA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image One USA was recently named a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 18th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/.
Image One provides necessary training, tools and support to help franchise affiliates build their business, including teaching franchisees the latest cleaning techniques and empowering them with insights on best-in-class equipment and technology. Ongoing training is delivered both at Image One’s corporate headquarters and onsite at existing client locations to ensure that franchisees continue to grow their own businesses.
Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises.
Image One was among over 360 franchise brands, representing nearly 38,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research. Image One’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.
Image One’s survey data showed the following:
In the Franchise Business Review survey of owners, the franchise scored very well across a number of categories. Scored out of five points—with reaching the threshold of 4.0 or better being considered as superb—Image One received some high marks. In leadership, franchisees gave the commercial cleaning company a 4.3, for general satisfaction they received a 4.4, and a stellar 4.5 average given for the category of core values. These scores were on par, or better, than when Image One was named a Top Franchise in 2022. Franchise Business Review is an objective third-party surveyor of franchise systems. Every active franchise owner was encouraged to participate in the survey and several dozen Image One owners took part. The results speak volume and shows why Image One was named a Top Franchise by FBR.
“Franchisee satisfaction levels hit an all-time high last year despite the pandemic, and we are pleased to report that our 2023 research shows satisfaction has remained sky high—a sure indicator that franchisee satisfaction is a top priority for franchise companies—and that’s good news for franchise owners and anyone thinking about investing in a franchise,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them. This year, nearly 38,000 franchisees completed our survey and from there we identified the franchise brands with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance to educate potential buyers about which franchise to invest in. Each of the 200 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners on this year’s list achieved stellar ratings from their franchisees.”
“It’s always encouraging to see a sense of internal growth in your business,” said Tim Conn, President and co-founder of Image One. “We provide a lot for our franchisees, so it’s rewarding to know that they feel successful. We’re also appreciative of FBR’s recognition.”
About Image One
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review. Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide. For information on the franchise, visit https://imageonefranchise.com/.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
