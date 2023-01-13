Learn to fix broken fishing rods with MDC class Jan. 28 in Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Broken or worn fishing rods can be repaired and restored. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free class on repairing fishing rods from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

This class will teach anglers about tools, supplies, and techniques that are needed for rod repair. Instructor John Rittel, MDC community conservation assistant, will address issues such as fixing broken rod tips or sections, replacing line guides, or adding ferrules. Rittel will also offer tips on replacing a broken rod shaft, replacing a handle, or refinishing a cork handle. Anglers can bring in rods they wish to repair.

The class is open to participants ages 12 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4fo.