Stirling CBD Discusses Impact of CBD on Busy Entrepreneurs

Luke Zarcone, a leader in the tech industry, provides a firsthand account of how Stirling CBD helps him manage stress, keep fit and stay focused on his goals.

/EIN News/ -- CARY, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirling CBD, the leader in natural and potent cannabinoid product, has been reviewing the effects CBD has on the lives of business leaders and how its products can make a positive impact.

A recent study by the American Institute of Stress found that stress levels in the country are rising. Eighty-seven percent of participants in the Stress in America Survey 2022 said they felt stressed due to the rising cost of living. But one tech professional, Luke Zarcone, is facing the stress of today's society with the aid of an unconventional ally — Stirling CBD cannabinoid-based products.

How CBD Changed a North Carolinian's Life for the Better

As a leader in high tech, Luke works in a hectic industry. In addition, as a father of two teenagers, with a heavy workout regimen, Luke has a busy schedule. Before using CBD and other cannabinoid supplements, he used many other supplements, but they did not provide the results he sought. Luke also had trouble sleeping. After discovering the health benefits of CBD products, Luke immediately incorporated them into his busy lifestyle.

Working as a product director for an international software development company, he exhausts his energy mentally and physically. As the overseer of all product development, his job requires uninterrupted concentration.

After a year and more of integrating CBD into his diet, he shares his personal experience with cannabinoids.

Keeping His Focus on Work

"As the director of product, I'm responsible for ensuring all software developed by our company is well-designed and functions perfectly before launch," Luke said. "Stirling's CBD tinctures help me keep focused at work."

CBD helps him perform better by allowing him to focus on his tasks of managing the whole design and UX team.

One of Luke's favorite products is the citrus 1500mg CBD oil, also available in berry and mint variants. The tincture is formulated to help relieve stress and lift a person's mood.

According to Stirling's product manager Allison Thompson, "Our CBD oils are made with the highest quality CBD, organically grown in the U.S. It offers quick absorption and results."

Better Work Out Preparation and Post-Workout Regime

Besides helping his mind stay centered on his work, CBD also supports his workout routine. A regular at his local gym, Luke spends much time toning his muscles, burning fat, and maintaining his health.

CBD gives him the boost he needs to prepare his body for exercise. Luke often does the heavy lifting. Proper muscle warm-up is vital for this exercise to prevent strains and injuries.

His go-to capsule for waking up his tired muscles is Stirling's Recovery Capsule. Each capsule contains 30 milligrams of CBD and other helpful ingredients like curcumin, white willow, piperine, and Boswellia serrata.

Luke proclaims, "I take muscle and joint caps in the morning to get my sore body going."

His favorite go-to balm post-workout is Stirling's Anti-cramp magnesium balm. The balm contains 2000 milligrams of CBD, magnesium salt from the Dead Sea, and other organic compounds to relieve sore muscles and joints.

Morning and Bedtime Benefits

His integration of CBD into his lifestyle doesn't end with his work and health-related activities. He makes it one of the pivotal start and endpoints of his day. Luke reveals that he takes CBD capsules in the morning and CBD gummies before bed to relax and get better sleep. He shares that he regularly takes Stirling's Delta 8 sleep gummies 45 minutes before heading to bed.

"It helps me fall and stay asleep," Luke says.

CBD's Role in His Life

Luke mentioned that he couldn't picture his daily routine without CBD. He says CBD has improved his life, allowing him to start his day right. It assists him in doing his duties as a managing director without getting distracted.

Through CBD, he can have a healthy lifestyle that doesn't compromise his comfort. CBD allows him to recover faster from every routine. Lastly, it helps him get a good night's sleep. The comfortable sleep lets him wake up refreshed and ready to face the day's challenges.

More Impact in the Future

Luke is one of the thousands of people using CBD to improve their day-to-day activities. According to CFAH.org, 26% of Americans used CBD in 2022. Extrapolated across a population of 334 million people, according to the US Census Bureau, that equates to approximately 86 million Americans.

More are expected to join the CBD wagon as the market is estimated to grow by $47.22 billion in revenue come 2028. As the increase in CBD continues to rise, authentic CBD companies like Stirling CBD stay true to their commitment to offering the highest quality CBD products in the market.

About Stirling CBD

Founded in 2014 in Santa Cruz, California, as a premium cannabis flower company, Stirling launched its first CBD products in 2018. Stirling continues to lead in new product innovation and quality and sells a full lineup of Hemp-Based CBD, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 9 THC Products. In addition, Stirling launched its Professional Brand - Stirling Professional CBD - which sells Chiropractic CBD products exclusively to Chiropractors, Gyms, CrossFit Boxes, PTs, and Massage Therapists.

