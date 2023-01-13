Online Conference Addresses the Increased Needs of Nonprofits in 2023!

Princeton Community Works 2023 Expands to Empower More Nonprofits with over 30 Workshops; Remains Affordable for All, January 30, 31 and February 1, 2023

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Princeton Community Works (PCW) is a dynamic, online conference designed specially to provide nonprofit boards, staff and volunteers with opportunities to learn more about nonprofit management, develop practical skills and network with other nonprofits. More than 25 NEW workshops will be offered along with perennial favorites over three days (January 30, 31 and February 1, 2023) at one inclusive and affordable registration fee of $20 per person. Participants can choose as many or as few workshops that fit their schedules.

"Moving Princeton Community Works online in response to the pandemic enabled us to grow it in size to over 700 attendees and expand our reach beyond our local geography," explains Marge Smith, the founder of Princeton Community Works. "The heart of the conference is based on that each person has the capacity to help build their community. Princeton Community Works is committed to building skills and enable all people who want to make a difference to engage and connect," added Marge Smith. "The workshops are designed to address the increased needs organizations are facing in 2023. More importantly, our top-level speakers offer practical and proven strategies for empowering nonprofits of all sizes and potential."

Empowering Community: Inspire. Learn. Connect.

The theme of PCW 2023 - Empowering Community: Inspire. Learn. Connect. - will be infused throughout the conference to encourage more people than ever to engage actively with each other, gain inspiration and learn critical skills, all to empower their causes.

"Affordability is essential to empowering individuals, especially during these inflationary times. That's why we have been very deliberate about keeping the registration fee low at $20 per person and offering scholarships," explains Smith, who plans the annual event with a team of volunteers. "Volunteers, board, and staff are building a better world. They deserve the opportunity to hear from top speakers and receive the quality training to support their support important work."

25 New Workshop Sessions in 2023

PCW 2023 is offering 25 NEW workshops in addition to core sessions that are essential for nonprofits and community building. Also new this year are mini, 30-minute Engage & Connect sessions that anyone can duplicate online or in-person to foster team building within their own groups.

Advanced Technology and Innovation for Nonprofits

Boosting Meeting Engagement: Stop wasting people's time – Tools and Techniques

Building and Managing a Budget in Uncertain Times

Building Resiliency in Youth

Building Trust

Connecting Resources

Creative Ways to Fundraise

DEI - Implementing for Impact

Developing High Functioning Committees

Driven to Collaborate

Fueling Up with Positive Energy

Fundraising Family Feud

Intentional Collaboration and Shared Resources

Internal Communications Are we all on the same page?

Marketing: Analytics, Social Media, and Public Relations – Getting Your Message Across

Nonprofit Job Hunting

Operating in a Hybrid Environment

Strategic Planning, Implementation and Execution: Making it Happen

Succession Planning: A Framework

The Art of Delegation

The Art of Making People Feel Valued

Tips for County, State and Federal Government Grants: Learning the nuances of the application process

Tools and Techniques for Recruiting and Retaining the Talent that Moves Your Organization Forward in a post-pandemic world

Trends in Fundraising

Whooo Are You?

Work/Life Balance

You CAN Take It with You!

Full workshop descriptions, speaker biographies and registration information can be found at http://www.PrincetonCommunityWorks.org/schedule.

To register, visit: https://www.princetoncommunityworks.org/register/

