Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,094 in the last 365 days.

Uk University Secures a $75 Million Pesos Financing to Expand in Latin America and the US

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uk University has closed a $75 million Mexican pesos financing round with Altum Capital. The funds will be used to create new online bachelors and masters programs and for expansion throughout Latin America and the US hispanic market.

Uk University is a leading and innovative 100% online university based in Mexico,  that is dedicated to providing high-quality education to working adults who are seeking a practical and affordable way to earn an accredited degree and improve their employment opportunities. With a focus on flexibility and convenience, Uk University offers a wide range of online bachelor and master programs that are designed to meet the needs of busy professionals. 

Working in partnership with Coursera for Campus, Uk University offers its students access to a wide range of high-quality programs from top international institutions.

Gonzalo Pulit, CEO of Uk University, commented on the transaction, saying, "We are thrilled to have closed this financing round with Altum Capital. Their expertise and financial support will be invaluable as we work to expand our online offerings and reach more students in Latin America and the US Hispanic markets. We understand that working adults have unique needs and challenges when it comes to pursuing higher education. That's why we have designed our programs to be accessible and flexible, so that our students can balance their studies with their work and personal commitments."

Francisco Salas, partner at Altum Capital, also commented on the transaction, saying, "We are pleased to support Uk University in their efforts to expand their online offerings and reach more students throughout spanish speaking markets."

About Uk University

Uk University is one of the fastest growing online universities in Latin America. In 2023 it expects to serve over 15,000 students. Altum Capital joins existing investors Potencia Ventures, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and Zoma Capital.

Gonzalo Pulit (CEO)
gonzalo.pulit@universidaduk.com
+52  (55) 5130 9850
https://universidaduk.com

About Altum Capital

Altum Capital is a leading Private Debt Fund Manager, based in Mexico. In its history of almost 9 years, Altum Capital and its team have structured and financed around 200 loans to SMES throughout Mexico and LATAM, and have lent more than 12.3 billion pesos. Currently, Altum has a loan portfolio of more than 4.5 billion pesos, diversified in 67 structured loan investments in different sectors.

Miguel Gómez
mgomez@altumcapital.mx
Altum Capital – Financiamiento para Empresas

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uk-university-secures-a-75-million-pesos-financing-to-expand-in-latin-america-and-the-us-301719483.html

SOURCE Uk University

You just read:

Uk University Secures a $75 Million Pesos Financing to Expand in Latin America and the US

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.