INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. ("Fortuna" or "the Company") FSM for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Fortuna issued a press release on January 5, 2023, "report[ing] that its Mexican subsidiary, Compania Minera Cuzcatlan ('Minera Cuzcatlan'), has received written notice of a resolution . . . issued by the Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales ('SEMARNAT') which provides that SEMARNAT is re-assessing the 12-year extension ('EIA Extension') to the environmental impact authorization ('EIA') for the San Jose Mine, located in Oaxaca, Mexico that it granted to Minera Cuzcatlan in December 2021." Based on this news, shares of Fortuna fell by almost 11% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005089/en/