TJP Labs Inc. Receives FDA Acceptance For Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA)

PICKERING, ON, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - TJP Labs Inc. ("TJP Labs") is proud to announce the acceptance of its Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) submission by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its brand, L!X nicotine pouches. 

Marketed by its subsidiary L!X Innovations Inc. ("L!X Innovations") under the name L!X nicotine pouches, the brand's application moves forward to the next step in the PMTA review process.

Speaking on the occasion, David Richmond-Peck, CEO of TJP Labs, said: 

"TJP Labs created L!X nicotine pouches for adult (21+) users of nicotine-containing products who cannot or choose not to discontinue nicotine use, especially those who wish to transition to non-combustible, oral-use products. The acceptance of our application by the FDA showcases our team's dedication to providing adult users with alternatives that can potentially reduce the harm associated with traditional combustible tobacco products.

Our facility's Health Canada Drug Establishment License (DEL), Natural Health Products Site-License, ISO 9001:2015, HACCP and cGMP certifications speak to the rigorous quality standards at TJP Labs and will further bolster our ability to service high-volume international markets."

About TJP Labs Inc. 

TJP Labs Inc. is North America's leading full-service contract manufacturer of premier next-generation products, focusing on modern oral nicotine pouches and oral delivery solutions for caffeine and other nutraceutical products. 

Our products are manufactured and packaged in our DEL, NHP Site-Licensed, cGMP/HACCP compliant, ISO 9001:2015 certified state-of-the-art facilities.

Website: www.tjplabs.com

