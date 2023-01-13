EMU Department of Elementary Education Organizes End of Semester Exhibition

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Education Faculty, Department of Elementary Education organized its annual exhibition event with “Multiple Imagination: Diversity in Mind and Creating” theme this year. The event that took place at the EMU Faculty of Education received great interest from the participants. EMU Education Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Ahmet Pehlivan, department members, students and visitors attended the event.

Created with the Mission of Actualizing Knowledge

The exhibition consisted a selection of works created within the scope of theoretical and applied courses of the Elementary Education Department in line with the mission of actualizing knowledge within the framework of the international accreditation standards. Within the scope of Creativity, Visual Arts, Traditional Children's Games, Science Education, Mathematics Education and Teaching Practices courses, the exhibition aims to reflect the knowledge, skills and educational approaches, which the teacher candidates gain during their education, to the educational environments in their professions, in accordance with the requirements of current and contemporary education.

“Concrete Products of the Teacher Training Process”

EMU Education Faculty, Elementary Education Department made a statement regarding the exhibition and stated that the exhibitions, which take place at the end of each academic semester and are the concrete products of the teacher training process, will continue to be held with different themes in the future, as they are the main achievements for the professional competencies of teacher candidates. In the statement, it was also emphasized that the continuity of such activities is important in accordance with the scientific and cultural mission of the Department of Elementary Education.