Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,101 in the last 365 days.

EMU Department of Elementary Education Organizes End of Semester Exhibition

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Education Faculty, Department of Elementary Education organized its annual exhibition event with “Multiple Imagination: Diversity in Mind and Creating” theme this year. The event that took place at the EMU Faculty of Education received great interest from the participants. EMU Education Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Ahmet Pehlivan, department members, students and visitors attended the event.

Created with the Mission of Actualizing Knowledge

The exhibition consisted a selection of works created within the scope of theoretical and applied courses of the Elementary Education Department in line with the mission of actualizing knowledge within the framework of the international accreditation standards. Within the scope of Creativity, Visual Arts, Traditional Children's Games, Science Education, Mathematics Education and Teaching Practices courses, the exhibition aims to reflect the knowledge, skills and educational approaches, which the teacher candidates gain during their education, to the educational environments in their professions, in accordance with the requirements of current and contemporary education.

“Concrete Products of the Teacher Training Process”

EMU Education Faculty, Elementary Education Department made a statement regarding the exhibition and stated that the exhibitions, which take place at the end of each academic semester and are the concrete products of the teacher training process, will continue to be held with different themes in the future, as they are the main achievements for the professional competencies of teacher candidates. In the statement, it was also emphasized that the continuity of such activities is important in accordance with the scientific and cultural mission of the Department of Elementary Education.

You just read:

EMU Department of Elementary Education Organizes End of Semester Exhibition

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.