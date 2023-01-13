Submit Release
EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın Visits Sports Affairs Directorate for Their Achievements

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın visited and congratulated the EMU Sports Affairs Directorate staff by virtue of their recent achievements in various fields. EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, Sports Affairs Director Cemal Konnolu and Directorate staff members were present during the visit.

Delivering a speech during the visit, Prof. Dr. Hocanın expressed that they are proud of the achievements of EMU athletes in various sports competitions held in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as well as abroad and, congratulated all the coaches and the team who contributed the process.

Stating that they are content with the achievements of EMU in the field of sports, EMU Sports Affairs Director Konnolu emphasized that they are once again assertive in all branches of sports for the upcoming semester and thanked EMU Rector’s Office for their support.

