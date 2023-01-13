PBEXPO 2023 – Aviation Trade Show Announces All-New Airline Pavilion

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PartsBase and PBEXPO 2023 – Innovating Aviation announce the all-new Airline Pavilion, a unique and exclusive setting designed to connect aviation industry suppliers with purchasers and key decisionmakers from some of the world’s most recognizable airlines. PBEXPO continues to add airline participation to the 2023 roster.



Airline representatives at PBEXPO 2023 include:

Aerolinas Argentinas

Air Canada

Air Wisconsin

Delta

DHL

Etihad Airways

Jazz

MESA Airlines

Republic Airways

South African Airways

Viva Aerobus

Volotea

PBEXPO 2023 will be held on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida.

PBEXPO was created with the goal of bringing together buyers and sellers from across the aviation, aerospace, and defense supply chain to expand the virtual community into a live, interactive tradeshow – showcasing innovations that drive the industry forward.

PBEXPO 2023 is free to attend, and online registration is open. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are still available for a limited time.

To find out more about PBEXPO, please visit: https://bit.ly/pbexpo-press.

About PartsBase:

PartsBase is the world’s most comprehensive network of aviation parts and services. Featuring cutting-edge technologies designed to streamline workflows, the PartsBase database hosts over 15B+ aviation parts with a 99% search success rate. Today, PartsBase is the largest online community of aviation and aerospace businesses and professionals across 200+ countries and territories. Trusted by companies including Gulfstream, Lufthansa, Lockheed Martin, Collins Aerospace, and Delta, you’re in good company.

Media Contact: Julia Polaniecki, jpolaniecki@partsbase.com, 561.703.4195