"Escaleras y Mirador Vela": A new architecture project on the Barcelona seafront by External Reference

"Escaleras y Mirador Vela" from External Reference, has created a new balcony overlooking the Mediterranean, a unique viewing platform over Barcelona

We've designed a unique place in the city where you can appreciate the sea horizon and discover new viewpoints from the sea to Barcelona, creating a chain of discoveries and experiences.” — Carmelo Zappulla

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, January 16, 2023 -- "Escaleras y Mirador Vela". External Reference presents a new architecture and urban planning project on the Barceloneta seafront

-The project has created a new balcony overlooking the Mediterranean, a unique viewing platform over the city, connecting the Passeig del Mare Nostrum and Plaça de la Rosa dels Vents, in Barceloneta;

-“Escaleras y Mirador Vela” is a culmination of the Passeig del Mare Nostrum with a walkable architectural façade consisting of a staircase and an elevated walkway located at +9.30 meters;

-External Reference's urban planning intervention improves the public access of the area around the W Hotel and is located within the framework of the Plan Especial for the Nova Bocana of the Port of Barcelona, promoter of the project

Recently opened to the public "Escaleras y Mirador Vela" is the new project of the architecture firm External Reference, led by architect Carmelo Zappulla, which for the first time generates a connection between the Passeig del Mare Nostrum and the Plaça de la Rosa dels Vents, on the beachfront of La Barceloneta. The project interprets a special port context: the connection develops a new relationship with the W Hotel, where the strong tides of the sea coexists with a unique concentration of people and users who carry out all kinds of outdoor and leisure activities on a daily basis.

According to the requirements of Nova Bocana, the commissioner of the project, it was necessary to design a solution that eliminated the existing cul de sac and connect the two existing different levels using the existing seawall as support. This provided an opportunity to generate a new façade for the Passeig del Mare Nostrum. "This project on one hand is inevitable, and on the other, very representative. The culmination of Passeig del Mare Nostrum with a walkable façade is proposed as a fundamental element that reconfigures the city's relationship with the sea."– says architect Carmelo Zappulla, founder of External Reference.

The design was conceived as a tectonic element that derives its morphology from the formations of the salt crystals that grow in the small Mediterranean water reservoirs, captured by the irregularities and accidents of the marine rocks. Based on this phenomenon, the staircase "crystallizes" in the existing nook at the intersection of the promenade of the Barcelona coastline with the monumental seawall that protects it from the rush of the Mediterranean tides.

From a compositional point of view, Escaleras y Mirador Vela is developed as a sculpture between two walls, the existing seawall and the new façade that opens up to the promenade, inviting the public to experience a new urban space that projects towards the sea and generates a balcony overlooking the Mediterranean and the city. The new promenade is composed by a staircase and elevated walkway of a prefabricated concrete structure. The new façade it creates toward the seafront promenade is cladded with triangular concrete bio-receptive panels that incorporates the use of low-maintenance vegetation and a lighting system. The panels were optimised utilizing parametric strategies and designed in a way that encourages the surface growth of native plants. In addition, it integrates a fiber optic lighting system that makes its surface vibrate at sunset.

"We have designed a unique place for the city, a space where you can not only appreciate looking towards the horizon of the sea but where you can discover new viewpoints from the sea to Barcelona, the great protagonist of this project. We believe that the path will act as a catalyst that transforms the dynamics between the square and the promenade which, although they are adjacent spaces, until now had separate activities. Now, they are dialogic parts of a chain of discoveries and experiences that pass through Escaleras y Mirador Vela" Zappulla explains. The project consists of a reinforced concrete stairway of 48 steps that bridge a difference in height of 8.50 meters along a linear route of 48.45 meters. The elevated walkway is also made of reinforced concrete and is located at a height of +9.30 meters and a length of 42.70 meters. The entire building is accessible and walkable underneath, having access through a sliding door that allows easy access to maintenance.

About External Reference

External Reference is an award-winning Barcelona-based architecture firm founded and ledby Carmelo Zappulla, in 2007. With extensive experience in commercial, interior, and exhibition design, the firm creates experimental spaces that break the boundaries between architecture, art, and digital tools. The studio has built, over the years, a wide network of collaboration with international professionals, which allows it to promote the integration of craftsmanship and advanced digital technologies, bringing engagement, interaction, and emotions in innovative works built all over the world. Among the numerous projects carried out by External Reference, we develop projects in retail, interior design, exhibition, architecture, and hospitality work in Dubai, UK, South Korea, Thailand, Spain, Qatar, and Italy, with upcoming projects in Riyadh, Paris, Las Vegas, amongst others. External Reference offers one-of-a-kind spacial design concepts through immersive digital and physical media, which are able to highlight brand values and create lasting memories and emotional bonds.

www.externalreference.com

Credits

Location: Passeig Maritim Barceloneta. Barcelona, Spain.

Client: Nova Bocana

Completion: June 2022

Gross Floor Area: 1030 sqm

Architect: External Reference Architects

Project Director: Carmelo Zappulla

Team Leader: Sebastian Amorelli

Design Team: Carmelo Zappulla, Sebastian Amorelli, Ilaria Rampazzo, Ivan Marchuk, Stefano Fontolan

Project Management: Pigra engineering

Civil Engineers: Josep Lluis Blanch, Pigra engineering

General Contractor: Construcia

Photography by: Adrià Goula

PRESS KIT: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/gxiwkaf2pht0g4e6ck0z7/h?dl=0&rlkey=lwvg0zpkoav8g58izoyf7q7nl

