NordPass runs a Family Premium plan sale: Half off regular price

This membership allows users to store passwords with end-to-end encryption and share them securely with a close circle. Additionally, with a Family plan, users can check their passwords’ strength and stay logged in when switching devices.

“Sharing a password for a joint bank account with a partner or having mutual access to children’s learning platforms is undeniably practical. However, the problem remains that internet users often share these credentials or payment information via unencrypted channels, which creates extreme risk to internet users’ safety online,” says Gediminas Brencius, the head of product growth of NordPass .

According to Brencius, modern password managers provide a secure environment for credential exchange among family members or friends. NordPass, for instance, has recently complemented its Family Premium plan and other offerings with several new features addressing both solution security and ease of use.

Data Breach Monitor

Family Premium plan holders can now make use of Data Breach Monitor , which notifies them in-app or via email if users’ account details have been compromised and have appeared in publicly available data breaches.

Emergency Access

In NordPass, users can also pick trustees, who will receive emergency access to their items stored on the platform.

