Celebrity Chef Keis Briscoe: From the Baltimore Projects to Her Own Culinary Empire
EINPresswire.com/ -- Reflecting on her success today, Chef Keis Briscoe gets emotional as she remembers how far she’s come from a childhood in West Baltimore. The Bruce Court Projects, where she was born and raised until the age of twelve, were home to some of her roughest memories. She says that she experienced a lot of things children should not have, such as drug activity and addiction, corrupt police, police brutality, and gun violence. She has experienced more gun violence than most, losing not only her younger sister’s father at the age of six right in front of her eyes but having guns drawn on herself by police at the young age of five.
At age twelve, Chef Keis’s mother moved the family out of the projects to a town half an hour away called Glen Burnie. Since Chef Keis didn’t know anything else aside from the projects, she became unsettled due to the silence of her new environment. She hardly went outside for this exact reason; the lack of sirens, gunshots, addicts, and drug dealers lining the streets were a big change from her former neighborhood. In hindsight, obviously the decision to move out of the hood was the best thing Chef Keis’s mother could have done for her children. Chef Keis cites experiencing the contrast between the suburban life and hood life as the inspiration for her first entrepreneurial idea, a nonprofit for the youth of Baltimore. Chef Keis believes that the children of Baltimore need a creative outlet to express themselves, and in the future, she wants to use her culinary success to make this art-focused nonprofit a reality.
Chef Keis remembers helping her grandmother cook, and making her first meal on a stove at the age of six by herself. In high school she took culinary classes at a vocational school called Center of Applied Technology North. Her experience there shaped her love for cooking today, and sparked her passion to become a chef. So, she pursued an education at The Culinary Institute of America and Le Cordon Bleu. Now she is a private chef working for high end clients like Kevin and Eniko Hart, and has her own designer women’s chef apparel brand Fancy Pants Chef Gear. She is also currently developing her gourmet spice and sauce line, working on the aforementioned nonprofit dedicated towards furthering studies of the arts for the Baltimore youth, and is set to appear on Chopped in 2023- a challenge perfect for her background in fusion cuisine.
Chef Keis’s unique cooking style, her vibrant personality, and her knack for entrepreneurship set her apart. You can taste the passion in her cooking and the dedication she has to her recipes. She is known for her happiness and joy when cooking in the kitchen, wearing colorful prints that inspired her to create her own designer chef apparel line. Fancy Pants Chef Gear is specifically made for female chefs and culinary workers who want to express themselves through bold, fashionable chef apparel that is tailored to fit with style and pizzaz. Her spice and sauce brand follows the same thought pattern; as she is working on product development, Chef Keis wants to ensure her spices and sauces have that something extra that the market simply does not offer.
Chef Keis is proud of her journey and making her dreams into a reality. She is also proud to always be working towards a new goal, and being full of ideas that she has turned into successful entrepreneurial ventures. She sees herself as the prime example of achieving the impossible and wants to help others do the same.
Ophelia Soumekh
At age twelve, Chef Keis’s mother moved the family out of the projects to a town half an hour away called Glen Burnie. Since Chef Keis didn’t know anything else aside from the projects, she became unsettled due to the silence of her new environment. She hardly went outside for this exact reason; the lack of sirens, gunshots, addicts, and drug dealers lining the streets were a big change from her former neighborhood. In hindsight, obviously the decision to move out of the hood was the best thing Chef Keis’s mother could have done for her children. Chef Keis cites experiencing the contrast between the suburban life and hood life as the inspiration for her first entrepreneurial idea, a nonprofit for the youth of Baltimore. Chef Keis believes that the children of Baltimore need a creative outlet to express themselves, and in the future, she wants to use her culinary success to make this art-focused nonprofit a reality.
Chef Keis remembers helping her grandmother cook, and making her first meal on a stove at the age of six by herself. In high school she took culinary classes at a vocational school called Center of Applied Technology North. Her experience there shaped her love for cooking today, and sparked her passion to become a chef. So, she pursued an education at The Culinary Institute of America and Le Cordon Bleu. Now she is a private chef working for high end clients like Kevin and Eniko Hart, and has her own designer women’s chef apparel brand Fancy Pants Chef Gear. She is also currently developing her gourmet spice and sauce line, working on the aforementioned nonprofit dedicated towards furthering studies of the arts for the Baltimore youth, and is set to appear on Chopped in 2023- a challenge perfect for her background in fusion cuisine.
Chef Keis’s unique cooking style, her vibrant personality, and her knack for entrepreneurship set her apart. You can taste the passion in her cooking and the dedication she has to her recipes. She is known for her happiness and joy when cooking in the kitchen, wearing colorful prints that inspired her to create her own designer chef apparel line. Fancy Pants Chef Gear is specifically made for female chefs and culinary workers who want to express themselves through bold, fashionable chef apparel that is tailored to fit with style and pizzaz. Her spice and sauce brand follows the same thought pattern; as she is working on product development, Chef Keis wants to ensure her spices and sauces have that something extra that the market simply does not offer.
Chef Keis is proud of her journey and making her dreams into a reality. She is also proud to always be working towards a new goal, and being full of ideas that she has turned into successful entrepreneurial ventures. She sees herself as the prime example of achieving the impossible and wants to help others do the same.
Ophelia Soumekh
DesirePR
ophelia@desirepr.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram