Multiple Fatalities in Fiery Crash Involving Six Vehicles on I-10 in Chandler.

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at approximately 6:15 a.m., a commercial truck rear-ended five vehicles resulting in multiple fatalities on eastbound Interstate 10 (I-10) adjacent to the Chandler Boulevard off-ramp.

State troopers determined a man was driving a commercial truck-tractor hauling an open-top box trailer loaded with garbage. The commercial driver failed to stop for congested traffic, rear-ended two passenger vehicles, and wedged them into the back of a second commercial truck. The second commercial truck was thrust forward and struck two additional cars.

The two passenger vehicles crushed between the semi-trucks ignited and burst into flames. The fire spread to the at-fault commercial truck tractor and trailer, and to the second commercial truck’s box trailer.

Troopers confirmed five people were killed in the two passenger vehicles during the collision.

The at-fault commercial driver sustained minor injuries.

Minor injuries were reported by the other drivers involved in the collision.

Troopers are investigating driver distraction as a possible factor in this collision.

Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives assigned to the Vehicular Crimes Unit are assisting with the investigation.

The cause of death for the five victims and their identities will be determined by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner.

Traffic Congestion:

Traffic was stopped near Chandler Boulevard on I-10 due to a roadway closure for a collision investigation and cleanup on eastbound I-10 near Wild Horse Pass Boulevard. The minor-injury collision occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. and involved three commercial trucks. A commercial driver failed to stop for congested traffic and rear-ended three other commercial trucks.

Traffic was congested near Wild Horse Pass Boulevard on I-10 due to a commercial truck fire investigation and cleanup on eastbound I-10 near Riggs Road. A commercial truck burst into flames at approximately 2:00 a.m., causing a full road closure. I-10 was re-opened at approximately 3:15 a.m. However, traffic remained congested in the area.

Multiple Fatalities in Fiery Crash Involving Six Vehicles on I-10 in Chandler.