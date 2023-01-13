Mattingly Concrete Inc heads out of its 35th year in business, steamrolling into 2023

Mattingly Concrete is known for its commitment to quality and service

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattingly Concrete, a leading provider of concrete construction services, has surpassed 35 years in business and $50 million in successful projects, solidifying its reputation as one of the top providers and a destination employer in the industry.

Recently, the company has expanded its reach to Southwest Ohio and Northeast Kentucky and plans to continue growing and integrating services that will propel its level of service to new heights for its clients.

Founded in 1987, and incorporated in 1991, the company has grown to become one of the most respected and trusted names in the industry, attracting top talent in the field due to its commitment to using the latest technology and techniques. Mattingly Concrete has completed a wide range of projects for both residential and commercial clients, and its team of experienced professionals has played a significant role in its success.

Some of the company's notable projects include the reconstruction of multi-family housing developments, shopping centers, and commercial buildings. In addition, the company has also been involved in several high-profile projects, such as the reconstruction of schools and government facilities. With the recent expansion into Southwest Ohio and Northeast Kentucky, the company is well-positioned to bring its high level of service to new markets and clients.

According to the company's owner, Will Mattingly, the key to its success has been its dedication to providing the highest quality work and exceptional customer service, making it a destination employer for those looking for a challenging and rewarding career in the industry. "We take great pride in our work and are committed to ensuring that every project is completed on time and on budget," said Mattingly, "and we ensure that our employees are well taken care of with competitive benefits and opportunities for growth."

In addition to its construction services, Mattingly Concrete also offers a variety of other services, such as washing, sealing, and material production. The company is also committed to sustainable construction practices and is constantly looking for ways to reduce its environmental impact, making it a responsible and desirable employer for those who care about making a positive impact in their field. With plans to continue growing and integrating new services, Mattingly Concrete is positioned to bring its level of service to new heights for its clients.

As Mattingly Concrete continues to grow and expand, the company looks forward to taking on new challenges and providing the highest level of service to its clients. With a reputation for quality and reliability, the company is well-positioned to continue its success and attract top talent for many years to come.

