The City of Weslaco, Texas Adopts ProStar’s Solution to Manage Its Utility Systems

/EIN News/ -- GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or the “the Company”) (OTCQB: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce the City of Weslaco, Texas adopts ProStar’s solution, PointMan, as its system of record.



“With our increased population growth, the demand for new utilities such as fiber optic, and the need for major improvements to our water and sewer systems, it became apparent that we needed to find a more efficient and accurate method for managing our city's assets," stated Alberto Aldana, City Engineer Weslaco. “After exploring what solutions could meet our needs, it became quite apparent that PointMan was the best choice.”

Weslaco was founded in 1919 and is located at the southern tip of Texas along the Rio Grande and Mexican border. It is home to over 41,000 residents and three nature parks. Weslaco is known for its international trade and thriving agricultural communities.

“A large number of the over 50,000 small municipalities in the U.S. still rely on paper map systems to manage their critical assets, including buried utility systems,” stated Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar. “The digital era is upon us, and we are well positioned to help these small municipalities make the digital transformation with an affordable and easy-to-use cloud and mobile GIS solution.”

About Weslaco:

Weslaco is a city in Hidalgo County, Texas, and is located at the southern tip of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley near the Mexican border, across the Rio Grande from the city of Nuevo Progreso, Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas. Weslaco derives its name from The W.E. Stewart Land Company and is the hometown of Harlon Block, one of the Marines photographed raising the flag at Iwo Jima. During World War II, sandbag production peaked in Weslaco, and the town declared itself the "sandbagging capital of the world". Weslaco is a dynamic, growing city with easy transportation, plenty of shops, restaurants, and cultural arts.

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 20 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

