Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,968 in the last 365 days.

Global Medical Device Company, PBC BioMed, announces launch of new innovation management tool ‘AIM’

/EIN News/ -- SHANNON, Ireland, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PBC BioMed, headquartered in Shannon, Ireland with offices in Memphis, TN and Chamonix de Mont Blanc, France, is dedicated to accelerating medical innovation within the area of Biomaterials, through partnerships with healthcare professionals, academic institutions, and Medtech companies.

With an established track record of innovation, PBC BioMed has assembled a global team with a deep understanding of the regulatory, quality, clinical and commercial requirements facing innovators based in the EU or US, and wishing to enter new markets.

The Accelerating Innovation Model, or ‘AIM’, is designed to bring new concepts through the product lifecycle stages quickly, will de-risking potential roadblocks along the way. Whether support is required for a specific step, or the entire journey, AIM can help.

Dr Gerard Insley, Chief Scientific Officer and the curator of AIM, commented, "At PBC BioMed we make it our mission to make someone else’s day better every day! We do this by developing advanced therapies to treat patients in need. We are very excited to launch AIM, which will provide clinicians, SMEs, inventors and life science innovators a forum to road test and advance their ideas, inventions or R&D programs. We are looking forward to working with like-minded people who want to improve healthcare and need to do it quickly!"

Prof Nicholas Dunne, Chair of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering in the School of Mechanical and Manufacturing at DCU, enthused that "the establishment of AIM comes at a moment when the importance of collaborating to drive medical innovation has never been clearer. Cultivating close, trust-based and transparent relationships with PBC BioMed will help amplify idea generation and commercial potential by creating a convergent space to address the most relevant challenges faced by start-ups and innovators when successfully delivering life-changing medical technologies."

For more information on AIM or to submit a request for support, please visit our dedicated AIM page on the PBC BioMed website at https://www.pbcBioMed.com/aim/ or reach out to a member of the team at info@pbcBioMed.ie.

About PBC BioMed Ltd – Accelerating Medical Innovation

PBC BioMed was founded in 2010, with the mission of being the preferred partner for accelerating medical innovations from concept to commercialisation, to make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. PBC BioMed delivers value to small, medium, and large MedTech ventures through a wide array of services that include R&D, quality, regulatory, contract manufacturing, supply chain and commercialisation. With 3 global locations, PBC BioMed is the strategic partner for medical innovation from ideation to implantation.

CONTACT 
Brittney Martinez
VP of Global Business Development & Marketing
britt@pbcbiomed.ie

AIM Launch Image

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4185c9c0-7dcd-4ddd-bb0e-939638284546


Primary Logo

Introducing AIM from PBC BioMed

New for 2023: PBC BioMed launch AIM, the Accelerating Innovation Model

You just read:

Global Medical Device Company, PBC BioMed, announces launch of new innovation management tool ‘AIM’

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.