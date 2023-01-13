Bakery Processing Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 21 Billion by 2033 and likely to Grow at CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 to 2033; Amid Exponential Increase in Baked Goods Consumption Worldwide | Report by Future Market Insights Inc.

The market for bakery processing equipment in the United States is currently worth US$ 2.3 billion, and it holds about 68% of the market in North America. The rising production and consumption of various bread varieties, the expanding adoption of cutting-edge processing technologies across the bakery industries, and the significant market share of top manufacturers all contribute to the market's growth.

The global bakery processing equipment market size is expected to grow from US$ 11.5 Billion in 2023 to US$ 21 Billion in 2033, with overall sales accelerating at 6.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2033.



Increasing consumption of baked products across the world due to the rapidly growing population, changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable income is providing a major impetus to the growth of bakery processing equipment market and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Today, people are showing a keen inclination toward purchasing bakery products such as biscuits, cakes, and breads due to their health benefits and extended shelf life. This in turn is prompting manufacturers to employ advanced processing machinery to increase their production.

Similarly, advancements in bakery processing technologies coupled with the introduction of cost-effective products by key players will boost the market during the next ten years.

Bakery ovens remain the top selling product type category in the market. This is due to the rising adoption of various types of bakery ovens by manufacturing companies globally.

According to the Market Research analysis, GEA Group, Buhler, JBT Corporation, The Middleby Corporation, Heat and Control, Inc., Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd, Ali Group, and Baker Perkins are identified as Key Players in the Bakery Processing Equipment market.

Key Takeaways from the Bakery Processing Equipment Market Study:

By product type, the bakery ovens segment holds the largest share of the global bakery processing equipment market.

Based on application, bread category remains the most remunerative segment in the global bakery processing equipment market.

The U.S. currently dominates the global bakery processing equipment market with around 20% of the market share.

The North America bakery processing equipment market is expected to grow at 6.13% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

China’s bakery processing equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.19% over the next ten years.



“Increasing consumption of baked goods in countries such as the U.S., China, Germany, India, and the U.K. will continue to fuel the demand for bakery processing equipment. Beside this, development of new age bakery processing equipment will aid in the market expansion during the next ten years,” Says a lead Future Market Insights Inc. analyst.

Who is Winning?

Market players are continuously upgrading their product portfolios by launching new and advanced products. Besides this, they are adopting strategies such as partnerships, mergers acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their global footprint.

Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Category

By Product Type:

Bread Systems

Bread Slicers

Bakery Mixers

Bakery Ovens

Pan Greasers

Bakery Freezers

By End User:

Retail and Wholesale Bakeries

Food services industry

Supermarkets and retailers

Baked Snacks industry (Baked chips etc.)

By Application:

Bread

Biscuits & Cookies

Cakes & Pastries

Pizza Crusts

Others (Pretzels, Donuts, Pancakes, etc.)



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Bakery Processing Equipment Market - Pricing Analysis

3.7. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

3.8. Regulatory Landscape

3.9. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.10. Consumers Survey Analysis

3.11. Macro-Economic Factors

3.12. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers



4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2018-2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2023-2033 Full TOC Continue….

